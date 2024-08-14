New partners support adult social care across the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adult social care advocacy provider RJ Advocacy has announced its new partnership with Hometouch, a leading provider of live-in care, supporting those in need of care across the UK.

RJ Advocacy founder Richard Johnson says. “The new partnership with Hometouch marks the beginning of the next step in the process. We are developing partnerships with trusted professionals in the adult social care space who share RJ Advocacy’s commitment to make quality care a reality.”

Richard founded RJ Advocacy in October 2023, helping those in need of support and mediation when dealing with adult social care. Tackling the complex care systems and processes is a common problem across the UK, and RJ Advocacy simplifies the situation for those in need of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard says, “Hometouch is one of the most trusted providers of live-in care in the country, rated highly by the Care Quality Commission and dedicated to helping people receive the care they need in the way which suits them best.”

RJ Advocacy founder Richard Johnson

Miri Richardson, Partnerships Manager at Hometouch adds, “Live-in care is often a popular choice for those in need of care, to be able to stay in their family home amongst familiar comforts and with those they love close at hand. Decision making abilities and the freedom to choose are often some of the key things that people feel they lose when they’re receiving care, and live-in care allows them to stay in control of their environment and the flexibility of arrangements to make care completely tailored to their needs.”

Hometouch was founded by Jamie Wilson, a psychiatrist specialising in dementia, and an understanding of individual requirements is at the core of everything they do.

Miri says, “We know that everyone’s needs are different and that having someone in your home is about more than just qualifications. It’s about the relationship, about having a connection with the person who is caring for you day after day, and so we provide access to a huge range of live-in carers, allowing people to find the right fit and a trusted professional who they’ll feel comfortable with inside their own homes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard adds, “We’re proud of the service we provide at RJ Advocacy, and the difference we make to people’s lives, but we know that we’re just a part of the bigger picture when it comes to the overall experience of adult social care. We’re very careful about the partners we work with, ensuring they have both the skills and the understanding to help provide that same quality of care to which we’re dedicated. So, when we were introduced to Hometouch, we were delighted to meet such a kindred spirit. A company so dedicated to helping people find the care solution that best suits their needs.”

Hometouch has been awarded as the winner of 'The Best Live-in Care Expertise' and highly commended in 'Mental Health and Dementia Expertise' by Homecare awards.