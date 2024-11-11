New print and mail partner for housing group

FDM Document Solutions, one of the UK’s leading print, mail and document management specialists, has secured an ongoing contract with Grand Union Housing Group, becoming preferred print and mail partner to the business.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With requirement for a partner that would manage all customer communications for the multisite company, including time-sensitive, mass mailings to thousands of recipients, FDM Document Solutions recommended its Hi-mail system.

Not only could the Hi-mail system be seamlessly integrated into the company’s existing tech infrastructure, it would also remove administrative complexities, improve timescales and consolidate costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judith Clark, Director of IT and Transformation, comments: “Hi-mail is already delivering great value in relation to cost savings and ease of use. It’s a solution that allows our colleagues to work flexibly with both individual and bulk mailings - each letter is tracked from sending to delivery, ensuring consistent customer communications and supporting our robust data management.”

Ian Forster, Sales and Marketing Director for FDM Document Solutions

Grand Union Housing Group Head of Health Safety and Compliance, Cameron Jeffrey, adds: “The integration of Hi-mail could not have been more seamless. The training was delivered both in person and virtually to the team, ensuring everyone could access and use the system, making best use of its functionality.

“What’s more, we were provided with a handbook and digital assets that we can use as a refresh or for new candidates joining the business. We were amazed by how easy it is to use, allowing us to manage mass mailings in minutes as opposed to weeks.

“We cannot speak more highly of the Hi-mail system or the team at FDM Document Solutions. We very much look forward to building our relationship with the business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Forster, FDM Sales and Marketing Director, comments: "When Grand Union Housing Group approached us and explained that they needed a partner to support with mass mailings, we had just the solution.

“The challenge we have with Hi-mail is that it is often considered too good to be true. We are pleased that we were able to test the system with a sensitive mailing before it went live to show the customer just how easy and efficient it is to use.

“We would like to thank Grand Union Housing Group for giving us the opportunity to work with the business and for choosing us as preferred print and mail provider.”

With ambitions to become the UK’s leading supplier of outbound and inbound communications to public and private sector customers, this is a further success story for FDM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FDM Document Solutions is one of the UK’s leading print and mail companies, providing comprehensive document solutions for its customers. With more than 30 years’ experience, through innovative thinking and new technologies, it manages the way large-scale multi-channel communications are delivered, reducing printing, mailing and postage costs.

For more information about FDM Document Solutions, please visit www.fdmdocumentsolutions.co.uk or contact a member of the team on tel. 020 7055 1600.