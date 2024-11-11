New publication to inform decisions on UK national infrastructure

A new collection of articles featuring expert analysis, research-based evidence and policy recommendations to address the critical challenges decision-makers face on UK infrastructure policy has just been launched.

Published by The University of Manchester’s policy engagement unit, Policy@Manchester, On Infrastructure incorporates eight contributions from leading academics covering a diverse range of issues – each with a major impact on the nation’s infrastructure.

Topics covered include broadband connectivity, public transport, housing, planning, the NHS and green infrastructure.

The publication begins with an insightful foreword by Dr Janet Young CBE, Director General and Secretary of The Institution of Civil Engineers, who argues that modern infrastructure services such as energy, transportation, communication and water networks “must serve growing populations, contribute to growing economies, and respond to the growing threats of climate change and biodiversity loss.”

She describes current UK infrastructure as “under the kind of pressure it’s never faced before.” Dr Young writes: “To deal with competing social, economic, and environmental demands, infrastructure will need to be smarter, greener, and more resilient. We cannot just be reactive to changing trends and new challenges. We must be proactive.”

She stresses that the development decisions governments make now “will affect generations to come,” adding: “The physical structures engineers design and deliver need to last for decades – ideally centuries. And that means their footprint, the patterns they form, and the behaviours they create will last just as long.”

Dr Young predicts that the future “will continue to see spectacular innovation in our field.”

She writes: “The research led by Policy@Manchester and the articles included in On Infrastructure are vital in driving that progress. They help provide policymakers and engineers with the knowledge and expertise they need to design and deliver resilient, sustainable, thriving communities.”

The publication includes an article on the digital infrastructure divide co-written by Professor Cecilia Wong, Director of the Spatial Policy and Analysis Lab at The University of Manchester and Academic Co-Director of Policy@Manchester.

She said: “It was a pleasure to contribute a piece with my colleague Dr Helen Zheng based on our own research which uncovered a spatial divide in broadband coverage, accessibility and speed across the UK and between rural and urban areas.

“On Infrastructure is the latest in a series of publications produced by Policy@Manchester on the most pressing policy challenges facing this country,

“Effective infrastructure is critical for delivering economic growth, providing essential services and addressing the national challenges ahead.

“On Infrastructure features expert articles on how we can best meet our infrastructure needs, reimagining our transport systems with new technology, the impacts of climate change on our essential supply chains, the transition towards sustainable urban development, and the action needed for better healthcare systems.

“Our research-led recommendations provide policymakers with solutions to build capability, tackle inequalities and deliver on environmental objectives to create a resilient and sustainable future.”

On Infrastructure is available to read free of charge on the Policy@Manchester website.