New report reveals five point plan to turbocharge Britain’s house building programme

BRITAIN’S housing market is being hampered by a cycle of delay and undersupply, a leading property expert has warned.

Mish Liyanage, the founder of the Mistoria Group, said solving the issue is a “national mission that requires bold action.

Mr Liyanage has also outlined five steps he believes could help deal with the problem.

He said: “Britain’s housing crisis is no longer just a policy debate - it has become a full-blown economic and social emergency. Although there was a modest boost last year, with over 38,000 new homes started in 2024-25, representing a 5% increase on the previous year, this progress is nowhere near sufficient to meet the soaring demand. House Building targets continue to be missed as affordability worsens, planning bottlenecks deepen, and supply stubbornly fails to keep pace.

Below, Mish recommends a five-point plan to accelerate the UK’s housing development projects:

Reform the Planning System - Cut the Red Tape

“The UK’s planning system is notoriously slow and inconsistent, with local planning authorities under-resourced and bogged down in bureaucracy, which often leads to protracted waits lasting months or even years. Official figures reveal that housing consents fell by 50% between late 2024 and mid-2025 despite a significant rise in planning applications, highlighting the severe strain on the system.

We need the government to urgently fast-track reforms such as standardising national planning frameworks, digitising applications and decisions, and prioritising development on brownfield land. According to him, “Streamlining the planning process is critical to cutting waiting times drastically while still protecting greenbelt land.”

Unlock Public Land for Affordable Housing

“The public sector owns vast quantities of underutilised land, which, if strategically released, could provide a much-needed boost to housing supply. Recent data show that nearly 80 per cent of new housing starts in 2024-25 were affordable homes, with social rent starts increasing by 43 per cent.

“Mandating a minimum of 30 per cent affordable units in these developments, supported by vital infrastructure investment, will guarantee real long-term community benefits.”

Incentivise SME Builders and Modern Methods of Construction (MMC)

“Currently, large developers dominate about 90 per cent of the market, with SMEs contributing just 12 per cent of new builds, a sharp decline from 40 per cent decades ago. Mish highlights the urgent need to encourage SME builders by facilitating easier access to finance, lighter regulations for smaller developments, and grants to support modern methods of construction such as modular and off-site building technologies.

“The adoption of modern methods of construction is gaining momentum, underpinned by newly introduced national standards to ensure consistency and quality.

Introduce a National Housing Infrastructure Fund

“Infrastructure provision, such as roads, schools, hospitals, and utilities, remains a key bottleneck to large-scale housing developments. To address this, a new £16 billion National Housing Bank was launched in 2025 to unlock £53 billion in private capital investment, aimed at resolving infrastructure delays that often stall construction projects.

“Housing developments without the necessary supporting infrastructure remain little more than paper plans. The establishment of a ring-fenced infrastructure fund will enable local councils and developers to accelerate delivery and ensure new communities are properly futureproofed from the outset.”

Empower Local Partnerships and Regional Devolution

“Devolving power and funding to local regions has become essential for delivering housing solutions that truly reflect community needs. Metro mayors and combined authorities have gained increasing control over zoning, housing targets, and development management, enabling more responsive and flexible regional decision-making.

“Local leaders, who understand their communities best, are vital to crafting practical site-specific housing solutions. Collaboration among public bodies, private developers, housing associations, and community land trusts is a key driver of effective partnerships tailored to local challenges.”

Mish concludes: “A comprehensive and cohesive five-point plan rooted in reform, innovation, and empowerment can transform Britain’s broken housing system into one suitable for the demands of a modern economy. While the journey will require vision and sustained effort, decisive action today can pave the way for a thriving housing sector that meets both present and future needs.”