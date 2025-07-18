New research: 44% drop in c-suite hires reveals shifting dynamics in hospitality leadership

Sam Seigler, Founder and CEO of Trinity Bridge.

The global hotel sector has seen a 44% decrease in senior leadership changes over the last 12 months, according to new research from sector specialist executive search firm, Trinity Bridge.

The research, which tracks all c-suite and senior leadership moves in the global hotel sector over the last two years, revealed 847 senior hospitality leaders have secured new roles over the last 12 months compared to 1,504 recorded between July 2023 – June 2024, reflecting a slight slow down in parts of the sector.

Interestingly, out of all 2531 leadership appointments just 679 – or 27% - were female and, despite the growing importance of the net zero agenda, just 0.16% c-suite appointments made were dedicated specifically to sustainability.

22% of leaders were appointed to development, sales or growth roles – showing continued drive for expansion as the industry navigates economic uncertainty.

This data comes as recent industry news revealed rapid expansion by hotel chains over the next five years is likely to create demand for 600 - 1,000 new general managers in the luxury market.

Discussing this research, Sam Seigler, Founder and CEO of Trinity Bridge, said: “The hospitality sector is currently undergoing a period of change and transformation.

While we have seen a dip in the number of senior leadership appointments made over the last year, it is likely this will increase in the years ahead as businesses face ever-evolving guest expectations, operational pressures, economic uncertainty and the introduction of new technologies.

In turn, we’re seeing growing demand for forward-thinking and resilient leaders, who can create a culture of accountability.

“The industry is at a pivotal but exciting point, and it’s those who invest in the right leadership who will successfully shape the future of their business and the sector.”

Other key takeouts from the research include:

Most appointments were made in North America [35.8%], followed by Asia [22.8%], Europe [16.5%] and the Middle East [8.4%]. Just 123 [4.9%] of senior leaders recruited over the last two years were from outside of the hospitality and leisure sector.

Launched in 2022, Trinity Bridge boasts deep-rooted sector knowledge across hospitality, leisure and travel industries and is focused on delivering exceptional client service and candidate experience.

Headquartered in London, Trinity Bridge recently announced its expansion into Central Europe having opened new offices in Berlin.