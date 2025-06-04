New research with business leaders in East of England highlights industry know-how rivals degrees in hiring decisions

Tell us your news

New research with business leaders in the East of England has highlighted that nearly nine in 10 (89%) now value candidates with industry experience on their CV as highly as those who have a relevant degree.

The study carried out for Talking Futures paints a picture of what employers look for in entry-level candidates in today’s professional landscape, with nearly nine in 10 (86%) claiming their hiring strategies have evolved over the last five years.

When it comes to reviewing the CV of an entry-level candidate, employers rank prior workplace experience in a similar role or industry (36%) and an industry-relevant qualification such as an apprenticeship or T-level (32%) as more important than a degree in a non-related field (10%).

90% of business leaders in the East of England agree that candidates with practical, transferable skills that enable them to hit the ground running are non-negotiable elements for them when hiring, which is why 86% said their business would be willing to support the next generation of talent by offering opportunities such as T-level industry placements, apprenticeships, extended work experience and training opportunities.

When asked about the most important skills and attributes in entry-level hire, business leaders favour candidates who can demonstrate teamwork (58%), communication (51%), Practical application of skills (50%), problem solving (45%) and the ability to listen (44%).

Talking Futures is a campaign by the Gatsby Charitable Foundation that seeks to improve parents’ understanding of the education options available today, particularly high-quality technical qualifications like T-levels, apprenticeships and Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs) which help young people develop the skills, behaviours and experience that employers look for.

Sara Davies MBE, who is an advocate for technical education and member of the T-team – a group of technical education champions set up by The Gatsby Charitable Foundation, said: “It’s getting to that time of year when many parents will be helping their kids with exam revision, as well as supporting them as they prepare for their next steps. During my 20 years in business, I’ve seen the impact that candidates with practical experience in the industry or role they’re entering have when they enter the workplace, and how much more equipped they are at making the transition from studying into a full-time role. And of course, as a parent myself, I want to make sure that my children are prepared for the world of work and have the necessary experiences to help shape their career decisions.

“High-quality technical qualifications like T-levels, apprenticeships and Higher Technical Qualifications (HTQs) give young people on-the-job experience that employers, like me, are looking for and help lay a good foundation for their future careers. I’d encourage any parent to find out more about what technical education options have to offer, including what is available locally, so they can have informed and constructive conversations with their child about the best pathway for them.”

For more information and resources to help you have informed and constructive conversations with your child about their future, visit: talkingfutures.org.uk