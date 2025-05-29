New resilience tracking tool launches to build high-performing teams

Office worker experiencing pressure during busy day at work.

POWER-UP helps businesses transform workplace pressure into sustainable growth.

According to alarming data from The Burnout Report by Mental Health UK, an overwhelming 91% of UK adults report they experienced high or extreme levels of pressure in the past year. With shifting expectations, tighter deadlines, busy agendas, new working models, and the ongoing impact of global uncertainty, many employees find themselves struggling to keep up without compromising health or performance.

Sometimes pressure can energise and motivate us, but if left unchecked, it can also lead to stress, fatigue, and burnout. It’s evident that companies need to take proactive steps to understand how it is affecting their teams and foster environments that support sustainable high performance, but how can you quantify the understanding and impact of pressure in an organisation?

To help employees, teams, and line managers better understand workplace pressure, WorkingWell, a specialist workplace wellbeing consultancy, has developed a new framework: the POWER-UP profiling tool. Individual team members can complete the tool to learn more about their own energy and pressure profile, as well as other areas known to impact overall wellbeing and performance. Their anonymous responses are then combined to generate a collective view of pressure, identifying the key factors that influence how it is felt across the organisation and how to mitigate its negative effects.

With nearly 30 years of experience pioneering workplace wellbeing and cultivating energised and engaged work cultures around the globe, WorkingWell have leveraged their extensive knowledge to create a tool centred around seven core areas:

P ressure - The demands people are facing and how they show up in day-to-day work.

O utlook - The mindset, mood, and lens through which we see our world.

W ellbeing - The strength of inner foundation that keeps people steady.

E nergy - How employees manage, maintain, and replenish their energy throughout the day.

R ecovery - Ability to pause, rest, and recharge effectively.

U nderstanding - How individuals interpret events and make sense of what's happening around them.

Psychological Safety - Whether people feel safe enough to speak up, ask questions, and be themselves.

When these seven areas are viewed together, it becomes much easier to support sustainable high performance and positive wellbeing. By mapping each of them, leaders gain a clear picture of their own - and their team’s - current resilience profile, highlighting what is working well and where increased or additional support may be required. While it can be used as a one-time evaluation, POWER-UP is most effective when used by individuals and teams as a tangible starting point from which they can track progress over time and highlight emerging issues that may need attention.

On an individual level, respondents can be signposted towards personal development opportunities and support resources available in their organisation. At the team level, POWER-UP’s unique reporting enables leaders to facilitate safe, focused conversations with their teams about small, practical steps they can take together to improve outcomes. These insights are crucial for businesses of all sizes to build stronger, more resilient, and higher-performing teams, thereby helping secure a clear competitive advantage.

“Drawing on our experience working with hundreds of organisations, from multi-nationals to SMEs, we have created a comprehensive tool that helps companies explore the key factors that influence their teams' ability to stay well and perform at their best. The insights gained using POWER-UP guide meaningful conversations, support personal growth, and build the strong foundations necessary for long-term wellbeing and performance, ultimately benefiting business results,” says Lesley Cooper, founder and CEO of WorkingWell.

WorkingWell is currently providing a free trial of the tool to help organisations understand how to use it to unlock hidden energy and performance in the workplace. To learn more, contact the team at [email protected].