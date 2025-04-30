New starters and empowering events mark a showstopper start to 2025 for Drama Kids

New franchisees

Drama Kids has launched into 2025 with impressive momentum, welcoming a new wave of driven franchisees and taking centre stage at major careers events across the UK. With its franchise model showcased at multiple fairs, the brand is continuing to attract passionate individuals ready to make a difference through drama.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The year began with a nationwide tour of the UK Careers Fair, with the Drama Kids team hosting stands in Coventry, Ipswich, Winchester, Reading, Colchester, Swindon and Milton Keynes. These in-person events offered aspiring entrepreneurs the chance to meet the team and explore how a Drama Kids franchise could open the curtain on a fulfilling new chapter.

“Our in-person events are a brilliant way to connect with people who might never have considered franchising before,” said Becky Goodfield, COO of Drama Kids. “It’s the perfect opportunity to share just how powerful our model is – especially when they can speak to our team face-to-face and hear about the support we offer. Some of the incredible new franchisees joining us this year first heard about Drama Kids at events like these!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of those new faces is Ellie Thomas, who joins as the Principal of Drama Kids Sutton Coldfield in late April. Having worked for 15 years as a teacher at her mum’s Stagecoach Performing Arts business – also part of Trafalgar Education – Ellie is stepping into the spotlight in her own right, following in her mum’s footsteps.

“I attended Stagecoach as a student for 15 years before going to study drama and theatre studies at college. That’s when I decided I want to pursue straight acting and did the whole audition circuit. But I also started teaching on the side and, while living in London, I’d travel back home to Sutton Coldfield every weekend to teach at Stagecoach. I found myself looking forward to that one day more than anything else. Slowly, I shifted more into teaching. So, when the opportunity came up for me to invest in my own drama school, it just felt like the perfect fit!”

Inspired by the support and success her mum experienced as a franchisee, Ellie knew the Drama Kids opportunity could offer her the same. “I’ve seen the support my mum has had through Stagecoach over the years, and that’s made such a difference. The events, the guidance – it’s all been invaluable. Doing it on your own feels terrifying. I like knowing I can ring for help if I need it – especially in these early stages.”

For Ellie, the most rewarding part of teaching has always been helping children grow in confidence – and now she is looking forward to doing that on her own terms with Drama Kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s something so special about the relationships we build in the classroom,” explained Ellie. “I’ve worked as a Stagecoach teacher for 12 years, and I’ve seen students grow from tiny little ones to confident young adults. Some have gone on to university, and they come back and tell me how the skills they learned with me helped shape who they are. That just means the world.

“Now, I can’t wait to do that in my own school – to create that same safe space and follow in my mum’s footsteps in building a legacy of confident, inspired children.”

Ellie joins a wave of exciting new starters for Drama Kids this year, alongside Joseph Wright in Aylesbury, Emma McElduff launching in Runcorn, and the brand’s very first presence in the East of England with Hannah Spinks opening Drama Kids Norwich.

“Our growth this year has been really inspiring,” said Becky. “It’s brilliant to see talented and passionate individuals stepping into ownership across such a wide range of locations – and especially exciting to be expanding into completely new areas like Norwich. We’re building something special together, and every new school brings our mission to life in a new community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To top off a vibrant first quarter, Drama Kids hosted its Spring Seminar – a key event in the calendar for franchisees, teachers and the Head Office team alike. With this season’s focus on ‘empowering our teachers to empower their students,’ the event explored how building self-esteem starts in the classroom. Attendees came together to share insights, collaborate and workshop the creative tools that make the Drama Kids method so impactful.

“Our mission is to help every child unlock their potential through drama – and that starts with investing in our people,” explained Becky. “Our Spring Seminar was a perfect example of that in action – it’s always such a joy to bring our network together, share ideas and build confidence in the classroom. It’s wonderful to see so many of our franchisees thriving already this year, and we can’t wait to see what the rest of 2025 brings.”

To find out more about franchise opportunities with Drama Kids, visit www.franchisingdramakids.com