New study reveals the cities with the largest increase in wellness businesses since 2022

A picture of a sauna.

Mirafit has created a new informative study, revealing the cities with the largest increase in wellness businesses, such as saunas, spas and yoga centres, since 2022.

Wellness activities, such as spa visits or trips to the sauna, are a crucial part of any well-structured fitness regime, allowing people to boost recovery and maintain focus as they strive towards their specific goals.

However, in the UK, some locations are more wellness-focused than others, with the number of new businesses fluctuating from city to city.

Therefore, to explore this further, Mirafit analysed data from Companies House, revealing the cities with the largest increase in wellness businesses since 2022.

They ranked cities on the number of businesses per 100,000 residents, excluding any cities with less than 250,000 population from the study.

UK Cities With the Biggest Increase in Wellness Businesses

In first place, it’s Manchester that ranks as the city with the largest increase in wellness businesses per 100,000 people. In total, since 2022, Manchester has seen 151 companies operating in this sector open their doors, working out at 38 per 100,000 people. Fitness fanatics in the city will be pleased with the variety of yoga, sauna, spa centres and other wellness facilities on offer.

Placing second is London, the English capital has recorded a whopping 1,837 new wellness businesses since 2022, meaning there are 24 new facilities per 100,000 residents. London has a bit of everything, and this is no different when it comes to wellness businesses. Throughout the city, people can find a range of facilities, including yoga and pilates centres led by experts.

Glasgow places third in the ranking, recording 22 new wellness businesses per 100,000 people, with 129 in total over the past three years. The Scottish city provides a great foundation for fitness success, with a combination of parks, gyms and wellness centres allowing people to hit their fitness goals with ease.

In fourth place, Cardiff was revealed as another UK city promoting wellness, opening 73 new businesses in the sector since 2022. This means there are 16 new wellness facilities per 100,000 people, offering plenty of choice for recovery and restoration. The Welsh capital provides a wide array of wellness activities for its residents to indulge in.

Coventry ranks in fifth position, recording 56 new wellness businesses, also working out at 16 per 100,000 residents. From pilates studios to saunas, there are plenty of ways people can engage in wellness activities throughout this West Midlands city.

Next, it’s Birmingham that places sixth in the ranking, recording 15 new wellness businesses per 100,000 people, or 144 establishments altogether. The Second City is no stranger to spas, saunas and yoga centres, with various high-quality businesses found throughout this iconic city.

Leeds, located in West Yorkshire, places seventh with 14 new wellness businesses per 100,000 people. This means, since 2022, the city has experienced 62 new openings in this sector, providing residents with much-needed spots for light exercise, such as yoga or recovery in saunas and spas.

With 82 new wellness businesses and 13 per 100,000 people opening over the last three years, Bristol places eighth in the ranking. The southwest city is known for its stunning scenic views, but with so many incredible wellness facilities on hand, it’s a wonderful place for recovery, too!

Nearing the end of the ranking is Liverpool, placing ninth with 13 new wellness businesses per 100,000 residents. The Merseyside city is known for its sports offerings and contains some incredible wellness businesses, including Wyld Sauna, found on Princes Dock.

Finally, rounding off the top ten is Belfast. The Northern Irish capital has opened 35 new wellness businesses since 2022, working out at 13 per 100,000 people. From yoga to pilates, Belfast ensures its residents have everything they need to strive towards fitness goals.

Speaking on the research, Mark Harris, Fitness Expert at Mirafit, said: “Our exploration into the cities prioritising wellness has yielded some fascinating results. In particular, it was great to see each corner of the UK represented within the top ten, with cities from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland featuring throughout.

“Wellness is essential for fitness. Balancing workout routines with wellness activities can prove incredibly beneficial for our well-being, helping to build strength and protect muscles while recovering.

“Saunas are an effective way to treat muscles after a rigorous workout. The hot temperatures can improve blood circulation, which in turn boosts recovery speed. Meanwhile, wellness activities such as spas provide relief from overwhelming emotions, improving moods and motivation.

“Additionally, Wellness institutions also consist of yoga and pilates centres, where experts in these exercises put on incredible classes for people of all skill levels. These low-intensity exercise routines are exceptional for improving flexibility, balance and maintaining mobility with age.

“Overall, wellness and fitness go hand in hand, so it’s great to see so many locations prioritise these business types. It’ll be intriguing to see how these figures change over the next few years and if a new city will emerge in the rankings.”

