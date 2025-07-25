New team, same dream: How the Lionesses—and you—can achieve your goals

The England Lionesses have faced a season of change—new faces, fresh challenges, and high expectations. But through it all, they stayed focused on one thing: their goal.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England Lionesses have faced a season of change—new faces, fresh challenges, and high expectations. But through it all, they stayed focused on one thing: their goal.

Their journey is a powerful reminder: when you set clear goals and stay committed, you can achieve anything—on the pitch or in your pocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New research released by Yorkshire Building Society shows the impact of having financial goals can have on individuals’ futures. When asked what financial goals were a priority for the next five years, Brits top answers included a third (33%) who planned to increase savings for emergencies and a third (33%) who said they planned to improve their financial stability, 27% said to maintain current lifestyle/income was a priority. When it came to seeing how financially prepared they were to reach these goals in the next five years, 70% thought they would be able to increase their savings, 66% thought they could improve their financial stability and 83% would be able to maintain current income.

New research released by Yorkshire Building Society shows the impact of having financial goals can have on individuals’ futures

Yet the research also shows that one in five (19%) Brits say they could only last a month without income, an increase from 16% in 2021, highlighting the increasing pressure on those living pay day to pay day. At the same time, the number of people who say they could survive more than six months without income has jumped from 27% in 2021 to 38%, suggesting that those who have been able to save are benefiting while others fall further behind.

Pete Lewis, senior savings manager at Yorkshire Building Society said: “Just like the Lionesses, we all face changes and challenges—but with a clear goal and the right support, we can come out stronger. Whether you're saving for a rainy day or planning for the future, it's about staying focused and playing the long game."

Yorkshire Building Society offers the following tips to help people manage their money like a football pro:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set Your Savings Goal Like a Striker: Just like a striker aims for the net, set a clear financial goal—whether it’s £500 for a holiday or £50 for a new kit. The clearer the target, the easier it is to score.

Stick to a Budget Like Injury Time: Treat your budget like injury time—tight, focused, and no room for waste. Every minute (and pound) counts.

Defend Your Money Like a Goalkeeper: Be your own financial goalie. Block impulse buys and protect your savings from unnecessary spending.

Make Regular Contributions Like Match Fitness: Saving is like training—consistency is key. Set up a weekly or monthly transfer to your savings account to build financial fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use Strategy Like a Manager: Plan your spending like a football manager plans a match. Know your priorities, anticipate challenges, and adjust your tactics when needed.

Celebrate Small Wins Like Home Goals: Every time you reach a mini milestone—£100 saved, debt reduced—celebrate it! It keeps motivation high, just like scoring at home.

Avoid Financial Fouls: Watch out for hidden fees, high-interest debt, or unnecessary subscriptions. These are the red cards of personal finance.