Newcastle’s job market is buzzing with diverse opportunities. From tech and healthcare to creative arts and retail, there’s something for everyone.
Here are 11 standout positions currently open in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Each listing is fresh and pulled from official sources, so you can be confident the details (salary, duties, etc.) are up to date.
Whether you’re into tech, education, hospitality, or something a bit quirky, these roles could be your next career move.
1. Digital Project Manager – DWP Digital, Newcastle
Oversee major digital projects within the Department for Work & Pensions. You’ll deliver features across the technical solution, working in a team to implement Java/Spring Boot microservices and ensuring projects stay on time and budget. The DWP advert highlights that successful candidates will enjoy “hybrid working, flexible hours, and great work–life balance." This senior role is ideal for experienced tech project managers wanting a stable government position with competitive pay and a modern working style.
Job type: Full-time, permanent (hybrid) │ Salary: £42,614–£45,081 per year (plus generous pension)
civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/jobs.cgi?jcode=1955120 | Pexels
2. Tyne Theatre Voices Choir Director – Tyne Theatre & Opera House
Lead and conduct the new community choir at the historic Tyne Theatre. You’ll plan and rehearse weekly sessions, prepare pieces for concerts, and generally bring music to life for the local community. This is a part-time, contract position running September 2025–July 2026, and will be paid per session (plus planning meetings and concert fees). It’s a unique creative role – perfect if you’re passionate about music and community engagement.
Job type: Part-time (fixed-term Sep 2025–Jul 2026) │ Salary: £120 per weekly session (plus extra on concert days)
tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk/job-vacancy-tyne-theatre-voices-choir-director/ | Pexels
3. Associate Digital Portfolio Manager – DWP Digital, Newcastle
Help manage DWP’s digital programme portfolios. You will support project leaders, track progress, and solve complex problems. The listing notes DWP is looking for “passionate, driven individuals with an affinity for complex problem solving." The role offers hybrid working and flexible hours. It’s a great entry-point for tech-savvy managers or analysts who want to advance in public sector IT, overseeing a range of digital initiatives.
Job type: Full-time, permanent (hybrid) │ Salary: £37,497–£38,737 per year (pro rata)
findajob.dwp.gov.uk/details/16635327 | Pexels
4. Lead DevOps Engineer – Government Digital Service
Design and secure the infrastructure behind critical digital services. This senior role (GDS, NE region) involves defending against cyber-attacks at scale. The advert warns that “this role requires you to pass Security Check clearance," underscoring its high responsibility. You’ll build and maintain DevOps pipelines, ensure system reliability, and lead technical engineering projects. This is a top-tier tech role for an experienced DevOps engineer, with excellent pay reflecting its seniority.
Job type: Full-time, permanent │ Salary: £72,664–£89,995 per year
civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/jobs.cgi?jcode=1954359 | Pexels
