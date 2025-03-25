NewsX breaks Blockchain Records with million dollar news site launch

Michael Leidig from NewsX | NewsX

NewsX, the UK’s first media Community Interest Company, has broken records on Blockchain with the launch of a new memecoin it created alongside an upcoming independent news site.

The site - DailyGoat.com - has attracted 100,000 visitors without yet publishing a single story on the back of the coin launch. The news site is set to publish stories by NewsX’s publishing partners as well as award-winning journalists who cannot find a home in other mainstream titles. The site will go live with its first news stories in the next few days.

Canterbury-based NewsX launched the companion DailyGoat.com (DGC) coin on Solana Blockchain on Monday using an upstart Blockchain social media platform called Pump.fun. The UK Bury St Edmunds-based network connects blockchain investors to tens of thousands of memecoin launches daily, allowing them to safely participate in the development of the digital currency ecosystem.

DGC smashed records when it landed on Pump.Fun’s brand new market-making launchpad. Within the first 24 hours, it was the top gainer among all coins on Solana’s 3 billion pound a day decentralised exchange, according to information provider Top100Token. DGC rose as high as $1.2 million market capitalisation, with total trading volumes north of $3.5 million.

The huge interest in DGC translated into benefits for NewsX’s core product DailyGoat.com which notched up more than 100,000 visitors during the same time period.

“We saw something unprecedented at the start of this week in news – six-figure traffic and a whole lot of new sign-ups on a news site that has yet to be launched,” said Mike Leidig, CEO of NewsX Media CIC.

He added: “We’ve been planning this for a long time, and we knew that the media industry was missing a beat by not engaging Blockchain communities as viable news readers, so it was really satisfying to see the DailyGoat.com launch translate into future readership potential."

Daniel Mark Harrison, a digital asset entrepreneur who has partnered with Leidig on the launch of DailyGoat.com, said that publishers that embrace the potential to engage with platforms like Pump.fun will have access to a whole new avenue of possibilities.

He said: “Pump.fun is a next-generation social network that publishers simply can’t afford to miss out on. Had we just announced this launch on Facebook we might have maybe 30 or 40 new potential readers.

“Instead, we have an army now of thousands of loyal supporters of the cause of independent journalism thanks to this fledgling new launchpad.”

DailyGoat.com will go live within the coming week and will feature NewsX’s vast output of viral stories which are published daily in the mainstream UK press as well as work by a number of high-profile, experienced reporters who have important stories to tell, but value the independence this network will give them to tell it their way.

NewsX receives 10% of the coin supply once the market cap of DGC reaches $100 million and 15% of the supply once it hits $1 billion. Over time, the aim is that this will translate into big money for funding independent media.

“We're excited about this next stage of building the world’s first and biggest decentralised news room,” said Leidig.