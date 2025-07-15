Newton appoints Harmen van Os as Consumer Goods Partner to help accelerate international growth

Newton, the strategic delivery consultancy that works with retail and consumer goods businesses to tackle their most complex challenges, has announced the appointment of Harmen van Os as Partner to supercharge growth in the consumer goods industry.

Harmen joins Newton at a pivotal time of growth and will play a key role in supporting the firm’s ambitions to strengthen its presence in existing markets and expand Newton’s footprint across Europe and the US. With over 25 years of international experience in the consumer goods sector, Harmen brings a wealth of knowledge. Most recently a Partner at Korn Ferry - and previously at PA Consulting - he brings a proven track record of delivering large-scale transformation programmes for leading global brands.

Newton combines data-driven insights, rigorous analysis, digital tools, and human expertise to provide a truly differentiated client experience. It collaborates closely with clients to execute transformation programmes that drive significant financial performance, new sources of revenue growth and sustainable value. Newton excels in complex, fast-paced ecosystems, transforming challenges into opportunities and delivering lasting impact for the businesses, societies and consumers it serves.

Alongside leading Newton’s international growth strategy, Harmen will also focus on enhancing the current client offering. He has successfully delivered international programmes focused on growth, restructuring and transformation, honing his expertise in operational effectiveness and innovation over the past three decades.

Wil Schoenmakers, Global Head of Retail and Consumer Goods, Newton comments:

“Further international market expansion is a key priority for Newton, and strengthening our leadership capability in the consumer goods team is essential to delivering on that ambition.

“Harmen’s credentials and experience to date make him the perfect candidate for this role. Over the course of his career, he has built his reputation as a trusted advisor to major organisations across Europe and the US and is already contributing his expert insights to the business. I have no doubt he will be a fantastic addition to the team.”

Harmen van Os, Partner, International Consumer Goods, Newton says:

“I have long admired Newton’s impact in the consumer goods industry and the expertise within the organisation. I’m excited to join such a talented and ambitious team, and to contribute to the continued global growth of the business. I look forward to working closely alongside Newton’s leadership team and the wider organisation in the shared mission to accelerate growth, strengthen our market position, and deliver even greater impact for our clients."