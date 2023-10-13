Next agrees a deal to buy high street rival Fat Face for £115.2m

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Next has agreed a deal to buy high street rival Fat Face. It will buy the retailer, which has over 200 stores, for £115.2 million from a consortium of financial institutions who took control of the business three years ago.

It is the latest in flurry of acquisitions by Next, which runs 460 of its own shops, after buying brands including Made.com, Joules and Cath Kidston. Next said it will have 97% ownership of the business after the deal, with Fat Face’s management holding the remaining 3%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Crumbie, chief executive of Fat Face, said: “This acquisition by Next today is an important next step in Fat Face’s journey. Having worked together for some time as a commercial partner, Next has recognised the strong foundations, and importantly, future potential for Fat Face.

Next has agreed a deal to buy high street rival Fat Face for £115.2 million.