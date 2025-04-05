NHS sees over 215 thousand referrals to wheelchair service in 2024

an empty wheelchair

New analysis of NHS figures has revealed the number of referrals to the wheelchair access service from January to December 2024.

Mobility specialists EMS Lifts studied the NHS’s national wheelchair data collection figures and found that in 2024, there were 215,315 referrals made for patients to access the NHS’s wheelchair services.

The figures contained both new referrals, and patients who had been re-referred to the service, separated into adult and children. There were 180,764 referrals for adults and 34,551 referrals for children in total.

The figures were broken down by regions, with the North East and Yorkshire area having the most referrals overall with 46,999 in total. This was followed by the Midlands with 38,723 and the North West with 31,447 referrals across the year.

Total New and Returning Users Area Total North East and Yorkshire 46,999 Midlands 38,723 North West 31,447 London 30,397 South East 26,633 East of England 22,233 South West 18,883

The North East and Yorkshire also had the most referrals for adults in total, with 40,279 of it’s total in this category.

Total Adults Area Total Referrals North East and Yorkshire 40,279 Midlands 31,465 North West 26,237 London 26,021 South East 22,123 East of England 18,827 South West 15,812

The most referrals for children were found in the Midlands with a total of 7,258 referrals.

Total Children Area Total Referrals Midlands 7,258 North East and Yorkshire 6,720 North West 5,210 South East 4,510 London 4,376 East of England 3,406 South West 3,071

Alex Muir of EMS Lifts gave his thoughts on the figures:

“When you take into consideration that a referral to the wheelchair service is made when a condition may leave someone unable to walk, or suffer from difficulty walking for a minimum of 6 months, the numbers speak to the number of patients with severe mobility issues within England.

“The data also showed that out of the 167 care boards, 148 of them have now moved to offering patients personal wheelchair budgets. This is an important step for the service, as it allows people to have more control and agency. This can be incredibly valuable for them when dealing with something as personal as their own mobility.”