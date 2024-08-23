NI hotel sector launches search for rising stars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) has once again teamed up with Ulster Bank to announce an exciting competition aimed at discovering 'Rising Stars' within the hotel sector of Northern Ireland.

The Rising Stars awards aim to recognise and celebrate young, emerging talent who are making significant contributions to the hotel and hospitality industry.

The competition is a fantastic platform to showcase talented personnel, reward those who contribute significantly to the hotel sector's success and highlight the career potential within the industry.

Eddie McKeever, President of the NIHF, said: "The hotel industry's success hinges on attracting, retaining and engaging talented individuals in their early careers. In collaboration with Ulster Bank, I am thrilled to launch this year’s Rising Stars competition, which not only showcases young talent but also highlights the diverse career opportunities available in the hospitality sector.

Vicky Green (NIHF); Pamela Ballantine; Brunella Davison and Richard Lusty (Ulster Bank)

“Working in this industry can pave the way for a promising future, offering job satisfaction and attractive remuneration. The versatility of roles within a hospitality business enables individuals to develop a skillset conducive to strong career progression. I encourage all Federation members to support their employees’ participation and I cannot wait to meet this year’s exceptional lineup.”

This year’s Rising Stars will also hear from Tanya Oxtoby, the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Manager, who will share her perspective on what makes a winning team. Her expertise in leadership and team dynamics will offer valuable lessons for all in attendance, drawing parallels between success in sports and success in hospitality.

Ulster Bank relationship director Richard Lusty adds: “The Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) is striving to uplift and empower hotels, tourism, and the hospitality sector, and Ulster Bank is wholeheartedly behind that objective. Ulster Bank’s purpose is to champion potential, helping people and businesses to thrive and as one of the largest banks in the UK for businesses, we are proud to have relationships with many of Northern Ireland’s top operators in the hospitality sector. The talented, passionate and caring people that work in the hospitality industry are a unique strength. They ensure that visitors to Northern Ireland have a great experience and grow Northern Ireland’s reputation as a tourist destination across the globe, contributing towards prosperity and economic development across the region. The NIHF continues to play a central role in supporting the tourism and hospitality sector in Northern Ireland and Ulster Bank is very pleased to continue our partnership with them in the Rising Star Awards to encourage and recognise the exceptional talent within the industry.”

The Rising Stars Awards, supported by Ulster Bank, will be presented as part of Hospitality Exchange 2024 at a Lunch, hosted by the renowned broadcaster Pamela Ballantine. This special luncheon will take place at Crowne Plaza on Tuesday, 15th October 2024.

Entries for the Rising Stars Awards close on Friday, 6th September 2024. Interested participants can submit their applications through the NIHF website at www.nihf.co.uk.