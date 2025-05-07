Nic Pouches launches new loyalty programme offering discounts to repeat customers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nic Pouches, an UK-based online retailer of tobacco-free nicotine products, has introduced a new loyalty points rewards system aimed at providing substantial discounts and exclusive deals to its repeat customers.

The Loyalty Points Rewards System, available via the Nic Pouches website, rewards customers with points representing a percentage of their expenditure.

The system comprises three tiers—Blue, Silver, and Gold.

New customers receive a 100-point welcome bonus and start as Blue members, earning 2% back as points on their purchases. Upon reaching 300 points, customers are upgraded to Silver membership, where the return rate doubles to 4%. Accumulating 1200 points unlocks Gold membership, offering an 8% points reward.

A spokesperson for Nic Pouches explained the idea behind the loyalty scheme, stating: “Our Loyalty Points Reward System ensures every purchase gets you closer to something extra. Rack up points as you shop and turn them into exclusive deals, discounts, and perks. It’s our way of giving back to the ones who keep us going.”

Nicotine pouches are small, discreet pouches containing nicotine, food-grade sweeteners, flavourings, and plant-based fibre, designed to deliver nicotine absorption without tobacco use.

The products have emerged as popular alternatives to smoking or vaping, offering users a convenient and smoke-free method of nicotine consumption.

Founded with customer satisfaction at its forefront, Nic Pouches features a wide selection of top brands such as VELO, Zyn, Pablo, Killa, and Nordic Spirit.

The platform stocks diverse flavours from traditional mint and menthol to more unusual tastes like liquorice and coffee, catering to varied consumer preferences.

The company also emphasises rigorous quality assurance processes, ensuring customers receive nicotine pouches that deliver precise nicotine levels safely and consistently.

Additionally, Nic Pouches offers reliable and prompt delivery across the UK and maintains attentive customer support.

Alongside the loyalty programme, Nic Pouches invites customers to subscribe to its newsletter, sharing regular product updates, promotional offers, and industry-related information.

Potential customers interested in the new loyalty scheme or exploring Nic Pouches' offerings can visit their official website: https://nicpouches.com.

Nic Pouches is an established UK online retailer recognised for its premium range of tobacco-free nicotine pouch products.

Dedicated to quality, affordability, and variety, the company seeks to provide healthier, smoke-free alternatives to traditional nicotine products for UK consumers.