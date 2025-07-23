No more 'pink it and shrink it': Meet the woman aiming to revolutionise women’s golf fashion

Claire Sara was never a fan of the clothes she used to see on the golf course.

Growing up as a caddy for her dad, and watching the Masters and the Open on TV, she didn’t actually get into the sport until she met her golf-mad husband Tony two years ago.

“I wasn’t encouraged to go with him,” she laughs.

“I probably took over his me-time. But we were on holiday and I felt I was missing out on playing at the nice clubs. I’d been watching women’s golf events, so decided to give golf a try for myself.”

Claire Sara with her CSARA golf collection (Cover Images)

She was quickly hooked; Claire loved the game, wasn’t bad at it and threw herself into the twilights and social scene.

She wore Nike and J.Lindeberg at first but struggled to find golfing outfits that looked the part and did the job.

“The clothes are all heavily patterned, or they're bright purple, or a bit frumpy. It’s from the old stereotype of a woman that has time to play golf because she’s retired,” says Claire, 40.

“But that is changing now. It is outdated to think that only retired women have time to play. And even those who are retired want something more modern.”

CSARA aims to be fashionable on and off the golf course (Cover Images)

For too long, women have had to make do with the afterthought ‘pink it and shrink it’ philosophy of sports wear; that brands take the male design, add a splash of colour and bang it out in smaller sizes, Claire, from Harpenden in Hertfordshire believes.

“I wanted something that was versatile; that you can play golf in and wear the dresses out in the evening, or you can wear the shorts out to lunch.”

So she designed it herself.

Her first foray into fashion came to her later in life. Falling pregnant at 17 with her son Tyler, Claire soon realised that her dream of being a fashion designer didn’t fit with being a young mum.

Golf gear for the younger generation (Cover Images)

She didn’t have time for the endless internships she’d need to fulfill to work her way up the fashion ladder.

“I'd worked since I was 14, whether that be in a hairdresser's or a pharmacy after school. I’d always wanted to earn my own money, was always career driven, and, when I had my son early, I didn't want to be another statistic, at home all day or claiming benefits.”

Claire landed a job in high street recruitment, leading a team by the time she was 22 starting an HR business degree at 28 and graduating at 31.

It was exhausting; she was working full time, bringing up her son and doing her course work by night.

“My partner used to find me asleep on my computer and with the keyboard indented in my head”, she remembers.

But the long hours and hard graft were worth it as it meant that by the time she took redundancy from her HR role six years ago, she had the experience and know-how to set up her own brand, and CSARA was born.

Launched in the UK in June, and due to launch in Portugal and Dubai by October, the women’s lifestyle and golfwear brand promises thoughtfully designed, comfortable and chic outfits that are versatile enough to be worn both on and off the course.

“We just want to make it fashionable. Seeing the likes of [English pro] Charley Hull come through and seeing more and more young women playing golf, we want something that’s inclusive; not all flamingoes and palm trees,” says Claire.

“Women have time now. They don’t have to do 18 holes. They can do nine holes or twilights and the sport is becoming more accessible.”

CSARA launched an eight-piece collection last month, is now producing a winter collection and 36 pieces have already been designed for launch next summer which will incorporate fitness and racquet sports.

The initial feedback has been encouraging, with calls to stock her line coming in from clubs around the country.

“We've spent a lot of time working out what it is that people want. We've got really great designers with a lot of experience, and one golf pro told me the other day our shorts are the most comfortable she’s ever worn. People are getting stopped at golf clubs saying how nice their dress is,” she says.

And Claire is obviously a fan, wearing her designs both on and off the course.

“We want to bring fashion to the fairways and beyond. We want to achieve a lifestyle brand built around golf and to develop something like Lululemon for women golfers, so we will be expanding into active wear to build the brand specifically around golf, which hasn’t been done before.

“I’m always in golf wear. Even if I’m going to Sainsbury’s I will have a CSARA golf dress on or the shorts. I wear it everywhere because it’s so comfortable and flattering. I’m really excited to see other women doing so too.”

The work has been full on, but Claire continues to be social.

“I love the gym and spending time with friends and family,” she says.

“I think trying to get the balance right is hard, but very important. I’m still very much on a learning journey with golf. It’s very humbling, but also addictive and fun,” she adds.