No more waiting on hold. No more transfers between agents. No more repeating yourself. Vodafone introduces ‘Just Ask Once’ - customer service made easy

• Vodafone launches ‘Just Ask Once’, a promise to customers that when they need help, they can ask once, and their query will be sorted.

Vodafone has launched ‘Just Ask Once’, a new customer service offering that promises an easy and convenient experience that sets a new standard for the industry.

The game-changing new service will see one person deal with a customer's query from start to finish, until it is sorted. This removes well-known bug bears such as waiting on hold, repeating the problem to multiple different people, and the need to chase for an update.

If the query can’t be resolved straight away, the same person from Vodafone will proactively message the customer with updates until it is solved, so they aren’t left worrying, wondering what is going on or spending time chasing. If Vodafone can’t provide the service they’ve promised, then customers can leave with no exit fee.

Available via the My Vodafone app, ‘Just Ask Once’ allows customers to respond when it’s convenient for them, meaning they won’t need to spend valuable time on the phone and can instead get on with their day.

Rob Winterschladen, Consumer Director, VodafoneThree, said: “When it comes to customers, our ambition is simple: we want to be the best. We want to set the gold standard for customer service and that’s why we’re launching ‘Just Ask Once’.

“’Just Ask Once’ is based on a really simple principle: when a customer needs help, they ask us once, and we will sort it. Customers can simply and quickly message us through the My Vodafone app at any time and importantly, they’ll only deal with one person until their query is sorted. There’s no more waiting on hold, no transfers between agents, and no more repeating themselves – allowing customers to get on with their day, while we get on with solving their problem.

“If we can’t resolve a query immediately, we’ll proactively message the customer with updates until it is sorted, so they aren’t left worrying or having to chase us. What’s more, if we exhaust all avenues and can’t provide the service we promised, then we will let them leave with no exit fee. ‘Just Ask Once’ will level-up customer care and give our customers the most convenient and reliable support in the market.”

Improving customer service is at the heart of VodafoneThree, and the launch of ‘Just Ask Once’ on Vodafone highlights its continued investment in customer experience - reaffirming the company’s commitment to setting a new standard across the industry.

‘Just Ask Once’ is also available for small office/home office (SOHO) business customers with 1-9 employees. This ensures that their queries are resolved promptly, streamlining support, reducing downtime, and boosting overall efficiency. SOHO customers can access the service via the My Vodafone app.

Customers who don’t want to contact Vodafone customer service using the My Vodafone app can still get help by calling 191 on their mobile or through the Vodafone website here.