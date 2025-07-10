Norwood extends partnership with The Clean Space

Norwood

Norwood, the leading charity for people with neurodiversity and neurodevelopmental disability, has awarded The Clean Space with a soft facilities management contract, to provide high-quality, specialist cleaning and support services at their diverse and vital care facilities across North London and Berkshire.

The renewed contract will see The Clean Space providing a full suite of soft FM services, including cleaning, window cleaning, hygiene services, pest control, waste management, and external garden maintenance; and will also support Norwood’s goals for sustainability, infection control, and best-practice compliance in line with Care Quality Commission (CQC) standards.

Having initially been entrusted with the contract in 2020, The Clean Space transformed Norwood’s soft FM service delivery by implementing robust management structures, improving staff performance, and enhancing service efficiency, resulting in a significant reduction in complaints, improved audit scores, and a more consistent, high-quality cleaning service.

Leigh Coleman, Assistant Director of Property & Facilities at Norwood, commented: “We support and empower neurodiverse children and their families and people with neurodevelopmental disabilities to live their best lives.. The Clean Space has always gone above and beyond to help us provide a clean and welcoming space for our families, delivering services in a safe, flexible, and responsive manner, whilst upholding the highest standards of care and compliance.”

Wesley Smith, Sales and Marketing Director, commented: "This renewal highlights our expertise in delivering tailored soft services to the care and charity sectors, reinforcing our reputation as a trusted provider committed to service excellence.

“Retaining this contract is a testament to the strong partnership we’ve built with Norwood over the past five years. Our team is incredibly proud to continue supporting such an important organisation, ensuring their environments remain clean, safe, and welcoming for both residents and staff. We look forward to further enhancing our service delivery and working collaboratively with Norwood to achieve their long-term goals."