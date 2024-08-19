Nourished recycles 100% of its waste from gummy production

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rem3dy Health Ltd (trading as Nourished), which specialises in individually tailored gummy nutrition, has achieved 100% recycling of the waste from the production of its innovative nutrient stacks. This equates to the same carbon saving as planting 448 trees per year or a household’s annual energy usage.

In addition, since the company was launched in October 2019, it has only used plastic-free wrappers and shipping boxes, effectively saving the need for some 55 tonnes of plastic.

Based in Birmingham, Nourished was founded by award-winning entrepreneur Melissa Snover, who had extensive experience and expertise in both food technology and 3D printing. She successfully combined these two interests to develop the world’s first truly personalised nutritional gummies, each of which contains seven different active ingredients, chosen by the customer. These are made on demand into a bite sized stack by a custom-built 3D printer, which Rem3dy developed in-house, to provide high-impact nutrition that’s 100%bespoke, vegan and sugar-free.

The whole production process is designed to minimise waste and to completely avoid the need for any single-use plastics. All the stacks are individually wrapped in home-compostable wrappers made from wood pulp. Each month’s supply of 28 custom-made stacks is shipped to the consumer in a cardboard box which is made from 90% recycled cardboard, and even the ink used is vegetal (water-based)!

Melissa Snover, Nourished’s Chief Executive Officer

Melissa Snover, Nourished’s Chief Executive Officer, says: “I started Nourished because I believe that everyone should have access to the specific nutritional support they need. Our patented 3D printing techniques and ingredient encapsulation methods mean that anyone can now design their own gummy stack from our extensive range of high-quality vitamins, nutrients and superfoods.”

Commenting on recent figures that underline the company’s achievement of 100% waste recycling, she adds: “Our whole philosophy is grounded in looking after our bodies and our planet in an ethical and sustainable way. That’s why our stacks are made in the UK, and 98% of our ingredients are sourced here - but this is just one way in which we’re minimising our carbon footprint. I’m delighted that the latest recycling figures show that we’re succeeding in meeting our stringent sustainability targets!”