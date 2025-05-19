O’Brien Contractors begins key infrastructure works on South West highway scheme

Midlands-based civil engineering firm, O’Brien Contractors, has been appointed to deliver critical new junction works into the growing Hunts Grove development in Hardwicke, Gloucestershire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After commencing earlier this year works are due to be completed in 2025 and will support the continued expansion of the Hunts Grove community, located just seven kilometres south of Gloucester city centre.

The Section 278 infrastructure works will help ease congestion and improve traffic flow for the residents of the Hunts Grove Development. On completion the new entrance will connect the residents to the A38 and B4008 and further south signalisation of the Cross Keys roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scope of works includes earthworks, re-forming a slipped embankment, utility diversions, planing and resurfacing carriageways, drainage, installation of new services, traffic signals, streetlighting, and new cycle safe parapets on the flyover.

Work begins in Gloucester

To further enhance the local area, the project will include the construction of a new pedestrian footpath along the A38 northbound, alongside a range of hard and soft landscaping improvements to create a safer and more attractive environment.

As part of the project phasing, O’Brien Contractors has planned for the majority of works to be carried out offline, helping to reduce the duration and impact of live roadworks and minimise disruption to traffic and residents.

Tom O’Brien, Director at O’Brien Contractors, said: “The A38 infrastructure works are an important step in easing congestion for local residents in and around Hunts Grove, and we’re really pleased to have secured this project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Live roadworks always present a unique set of challenges, it’s completely different from operating on a closed construction site away from the public. However, our team is experienced in delivering complex schemes efficiently and safely.

“We look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure the project is completed on time, on budget, and with safety at the forefront.”