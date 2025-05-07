Ocado introduces better for you snack range from Raise

Raise Snacks

Making it even easier to give snack time a healthy upgrade, Ocado is now stocking the full product range from Raise Snacks.

From this month, Ocado customers will be able to add all six flavours in the delicious Raise nut and seed cluster range to their shopping basket..

“We are really excited to be launching our full product range into Ocado and making it even easier for customers to select better for you snacks when shopping online,” says Chester Robinson, founder of Raise Snacks.

“Our 35g snack packs are perfectly portioned and packed full of nutritional benefits, making them ideal for health-conscious individuals looking to stock their cupboards with healthy choices that don’t compromise on taste.”

Raise produces six delicious snacks that are good for your mind and for your body (two of which are HFSS compliant). Not only incredibly moorish, Raise’s range of nut and seed clusters also offer a good source of protein, fibre and antioxidants that will bring a raft of benefits, whilst also being suitable for those following a gluten free or vegan diet.

Raise’s mission is to elevate snacking by creating perfectly portable products that bridge the gap between indulgence and nutrition. Packed with a combination of almonds, cashews and pecans, each pack of Raise helps you feel fuller for longer, aiding digestion, providing energy and boosting your mood - all for under 200 calories per 35g pack.

The six flavours available through Ocado are its four nut and seed clusters (Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate & Orange, Maple Pecan and Caramel Sea Salt) and its two new Nut Clusters (Raspberry and Coconut & Almond).

Raise is about more than just elevating the snacking experience; it also donates 1% of every sale to Magic Breakfast via Work for Good. Magic Breakfast provides over 200,000 daily nutritious breakfasts to children and young people to help tackle morning hunger in schools across England and Scotland.

Raise snacks launch into Ocado this month, RRP £1.35 per 35g pack. For more information on Raise, please visit https://www.raisesnacks.co.uk/