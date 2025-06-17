Offset the NIC hike through EV salary sacrifice says CBVC

Michelle George, Commercial Director, CBVC Vehicle Management

Fleet management specialist CBVC Vehicle Management is encouraging businesses to mitigate rising National Insurance Contribution (NIC) costs by adopting an electric vehicle (EV) salary sacrifice scheme.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April, the employer NIC rate rose by 1.2% to 15% and the payment threshold dropped from £9,100 to £5,000. According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), this could cost employers an additional £900 per employee each year, based on a median wage.

Michelle George, Commercial Director at CBVC, explains why the company is actively recommending EV salary sacrifice as a cost-saving strategy: ‘With employer NIC increasing, businesses are under growing pressure to manage rising costs. Introducing an EV salary sacrifice scheme is a smart, strategic way to significantly reduce your NIC bill - while also boosting employee benefits and delivering on sustainability goals.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salary sacrifice works by enabling employees to exchange a portion of their gross salary for a fully maintained electric vehicle. This lowers the employee’s income tax and NIC liabilities which also translates into lower employer Class 1a NI contributions.

NIC employer savings can be significant

CBVC has calculated employer NIC savings across a range of popular electric vehicles.

Vehicle Employer NIC savings per month Employer NIC savings over 48 months BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro £148 £7,104 Audi Q4 Sportback 45 Black Edition £126 £6,048 Volkswagen ID.4 £99 £4,752

Examples are based on a 40 year old, 40% tax payer with insured vehicles on a 48 month, 40,000 mile contract. Quoted 08/04/2025.

CBVC is seeing strong uptake of its EV salary sacrifice solution across both new and existing customers. Earlier this year, the scheme was rolled out at Champions (UK) plc and now forms a key part of its HR benefits package and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Industry data from the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) supports the uptick in salary sacrifice; its April Leasing Outlook Report reported 61% year-on-year growth for the funding method.