Ofwat water bill price hike sparks expert advice on saving money on water bills

As new research highlights growing concerns over water bills, followed by a price hike announcement from Ofwat, an expert shares tips on reducing water bills this winter.

Water regulator Ofwat has announced that the average water bill will increase by 36% over the next five years, up to 2030. This means that a typical household water bill will rise by an average of £31 per year. This figure is higher than the projection issued in the regulator’s draft determinations in July, which estimated an average increase of 21% over the same period.

Additionally, growing concerns over rising bills have also been underscored by new research, analysed by Castle Water - https://www.castlewater.co.uk/ , which reveals a 143% year-on-year increase in online searches for ‘how to save on water bills’ in the United Kingdom from October 2023 to October 2024.

David Bain from Castle Water shares their top 5 tips on saving money on water bills this winter.

1. Monitor Your Water Usage Patterns

“Keeping track of how much water your household uses is a crucial first step in identifying potential savings.

“Installing a smart water meter can be beneficial to gain insights into your daily consumption. Many meters can alert you to unusual spikes that might indicate leaks, helping you act quickly to avoid extra costs.

“Additionally, reviewing water bills for patterns can help you understand where to cut back.”

2. Invest in Water-Saving Gadgets

“It is easy to waste water, and every litre wasted adds to your bill. Investing in water-saving gadgets can significantly reduce water usage, saving you money.

“For example, a water-efficient showerhead could save a family of four around £30 annually. Other useful items include Buffaloo cistern bags, which reduce water used in toilet flushes, and tap inserts to regulate water flow.”

3. Reduce The Time You Spend in The Shower

“While this may seem obvious, the savings might surprise you. Cutting your household’s showering time to five minutes can save up to £280 annually.

“Though reducing shower time can be challenging, a shower timer is a useful gadget to help keep track and cut down duration.”

4. Use a Dishwasher

“Running a fully loaded dishwasher can significantly reduce water consumption and lower bills. A dishwasher uses approximately 3-5 gallons of water, compared to up to 25 gallons when washing the same amount of dishes by hand.

“Using the eco setting is recommended, as it consumes 30% less energy while reducing water use. Despite misconceptions, this setting is both energy and cost-efficient, saving on water and electricity bills.”

5. Be Vigilant on Leaks

“Regularly check your home for potential leaks. Some leaks may be hidden, such as those behind cupboards or involving slow drips, but even small leaks can significantly increase costs.

“For instance, a single leaky tap can add up to £100 annually to your water bill. It’s essential to address leaks promptly to prevent unnecessary expenses.”