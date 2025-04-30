Ole & Steen celebrates summer with a fresh new partnership with rude health and the launch of the summer social

Ole & Steen Summer Social and Matcha drink partnership with Rude Health

Authentic Danish bakers Ole & Steen today launches its brand-new Summer Social and an exciting new partnership with Rude Health.

Bringing together two brands with a shared passion for quality, taste, and feel-good living, the collaboration kicks off a season of indulgent treats, refreshing drinks, and community-driven events across London.

Launching 5th May, Ole & Steen’s highly anticipated Summer Social is a summer twist on its much-loved signature Social.

This seasonal special is a beautifully braided sweet dough pastry, filled with luscious vanilla custard and vibrant mixed berry compote, finished with a delicate glaze of icing and a sprinkling of dried berries.

The treat is available as a slice (from £4.65), half (£12.45), or whole (£20.95), it’s the ultimate sweet pastry for sunny days and summer celebrations.

And to mark the occasion, for one day only on 5th May, Ole & Steen is offering slices of the Summer Social for just £3, inviting guests to try this delicious new creation as the Must Eat Treat of the season.

The partnership with Rude Health, a British brand celebrated for its organic, plant-based foods and vibrant approach to health, is at the heart of the Summer Social celebrations.

Together, the two brands have crafted an exclusive, limited-edition drink, the Iced Oat Berry Matcha. A refreshing blend of fruity raspberry purée, creamy Rude Health organic oat milk, and a bold matcha shot, served over ice. It’s the perfect accompaniment to a Summer Social slice and embodies the lively spirit of the collaboration.

The celebration doesn’t end there. Throughout May, Ole & Steen and Rude Health are rolling out a series of exciting events and giveaways.

On 8th May guests purchasing an Iced Oat Berry Matcha in selected bakeries will receive a free Rude Health goodie bag, packed with nourishing, feel-good treats.

May 12th sees the launch of a special Instagram competition offering fans the chance to win a luxury picnic hamper brimming with Rude Health and Ole & Steen delights; the ultimate prize for a summer day out.

And on 26th May (Bank Holiday Monday), Ole & Steen and Rude Health will co-host the Summer Social Run, a community 5K weaving between three iconic London bakeries - Notting Hill, South Kensington, and High Street Kensington.

Participants will collect stamps along the route to earn an exclusive Rude Health x Ole & Steen goodie bag. The run will be led by fitness influencer @emmahitsthespot, famed for her vibrant London Bun Runs.

Following the run, guests are invited to relax at a Hyde Park al fresco Ole & Steen breakfast picnic featuring creamy yoghurt pots topped with Rude Health granola, nutritious Breakfast Buns, a spread of fresh baked goods, including the brand-new Summer Social pastry and iced coffee and the limited-edition Iced Oat Berry Match.

An Ole & Steen spokesperson said: “Our collaboration with Rude Health brings together two brands that believe in celebrating food that not only tastes good but feels good too. From our new Summer Social pastry to the Iced Oat Berry Matcha and the incredible events lined up throughout May, it’s all about bringing a little more joy, flavour, and community to the season. We can’t wait to see our guests embrace the spirit of summer with us.”

Founded in Denmark in 1991, Ole & Steen continues to bring authentic Danish baking, premium ingredients, and a deep-rooted passion for quality to its growing family of bakeries across London, Copenhagen, and New York. This summer, with the addition of a lively new partnership with Rude Health, there’s even more reason to visit, whether you’re running, relaxing, or simply indulging in a moment of hygge.

For more details on the Ole & Steen app, latest menu offerings, and Summer Social events, visit oleandsteen.co.uk/app.