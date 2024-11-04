OLS Apprentice Shortlisted as a Finalist in 19th Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards

Recently promoted to Marketing and Communications Assistant at OLS, Kiya Cannon has continued her impressive development with another awards finalist placement.

Joining OLS in 2020 as an apprentice, Kiya is now making impressive strides in her career and has been selected as a finalist for the 19th Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards in the Apprentice of the Year category.

Since its inception in 2005, the Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards recognises businesses across the UK for their participation in the economic success of Yorkshire. Attended by over 300 guests every year, the awards feature 16 categories to acknowledge and celebrate businesses and their employees within various industries.

Having recently won the SME Employer of the Year 2024 award they were shortlisted for in the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards, OLS was overjoyed at the news Kiya had been shortlisted as a finalist for Apprentice of the Year. As active participants in the hiring and development of apprentices across their company, OLS was proud to see the hard work and dedication Kiya has put into her apprenticeship recognised.

Kiya, winner of Higher Apprentice of the Year in 2024, stood out among the five shortlisted apprentices by demonstrating her ability to complete her apprenticeship studies effectively while maintaining high standards in her work at OLS. Since starting with OLS in 2020, Kiya has displayed tremendous dedication to her role, generating engaging content for OLS's customers and taking on additional responsibilities. Her hard work has made Kiya an essential part of the OLS team and reinforces OLS's strong belief in investing in employee development and training.

As leaders within the cloud-based access control industry, OLS has made significant strides in recent years, earning various awards for their business development as well as their highly praised products and services. Following a recent award shortlisting for their custom-built cloud-based integration platform OLS Connect, the team were thrilled to hear Kiya has been recognised for her commitment.

Founder and Owner Ollie Law commended Kiya's achievement stating: "Kiya has worked extremely hard throughout her apprenticeship and continues to do so within her new role as Marketing and Communications Assistant. Everyone at OLS is incredibly proud of her and we are eager to continue to support Kiya's and other team member's training and development."

The Apprentice of the Year 2024 winner will be announced on Thursday the 21st of November at Headingley Stadium in Leeds.