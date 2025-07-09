Olympic medallists Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova inspire next generation of elite athletes at ClassForKids gymnastics masterclass

Olympic medallists inspire the next generation of elite gymnasts during the masterclass organised by ClassForKids at Harrow School of Gymnastics, London

Clubs and coaches shared this exclusive opportunity with their most promising young athletes, who trained alongside the Team GB’s Olympic champions at the prestigious Harrow School of Gymnastics in London

Award-winning kids’ club booking and management platform, ClassForKids, recently hosted a landmark gymnastics masterclass led by Olympic bronze medallists Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova.

Held on 29 June 2025 at the Harrow School of Gymnastics in London – a gym close to Jessica and Jennifer’s heart, who trained at Harrow whilst competing in major international competitions, and on their way to Olympic greatness - the event provided a unique opportunity for selected young athletes to meet their heroes and practice their skills with Jessica and Jennifer’s guidance.

Jennifer Gadirova, reflecting on the experience, said: “I loved the masterclass - it showed the gymnasts that hard work truly pays off. It was incredible to watch them engage so personally with the core foundations of our training. It also gave the coaches the opportunity to receive tips and tricks they’ll take back home and share with their teams.”

The session formed the grand prize of a national competition launched by ClassForKids - part of the Access Group - to reward clubs supporting elite gymnasts and inspire the next generation of the most ambitious and talented young, elite-level athletes, with fifteen winning clubs from across the UK invited to attend with two of their competitive gymnasts aged 12–18.

The lucky winners enjoyed a masterclass including an Olympic-standard coaching session held by Jessica and Jennifer, followed by a private Q&A with the Gadirova twins, offering rare personal insight into elite sport, mindset, and motivation. The initiative sought to celebrate clubs' efforts and athletic dedication, and provide direct access to role models, equipping both coaches and athletes with practical inspiration to take back to their own training environments.

Jessica Gadirova added: “This event gave the athletes an opportunity not only to learn from us but to recognise their own potential. It’s all about trusting the process; progress takes time, so enjoy the journey and stay focused.”

Club coaches accompanying the athletes highlighted the value of the experience for both gymnasts and coaching staff.

Phil Swatridge, Head Coach at Harrow School of Gymnastics, said: "The gymnasts were motivated by meeting Jessica and Jennifer, as these sort of events humanise Olympians to them and help young athletes feel that their goals are achievable."

Molly Mackenzie, also a Coach at Harrow School of Gymnastics, added: “I have had the privilege of training as a gymnast here when Jessica and Jennifer were also training at Harrow and I witnessed first-hand their outstanding talent.

“ClassForKids’ event gave the clubs a really unique opportunity to help our athletes to experience what can be achieved and feel inspired. This was a great way to pick up tips from Olympic medallists too, (for us coaches as well as for the girls!) and I know it will have helped a lot of these young athletes to feel a sense of community.”

Shaun McGrinaghan, of ASG Community Gymnastics Club, also commented: “Our athletes were reminded that their goals are achievable. Seeing the Gadirova twins up close as successful, relatable role models brought their aspirations to life. The girls are going home with new, day-to-day skills taught by Olympic medallists.

“Events like this are so important for the future of the sport, especially since clubs rarely integrate, so opportunities like this help build connections and foster genuine inspiration across the community. I would absolutely recommend entering in the future if this experience is repeated - it’s a unique opportunity and it delivers lasting motivation and perspective for young athletes.”

The event reflects ClassForKids’ wider mission to support clubs in their daily work to elevate and empower the next generation of athletes by offering not only visibility but meaningful developmental opportunities.

Seema Varma, Partnerships Manager at ClassForKids, said: “Our mission has always been to support activity providers who work tirelessly to unlock potential in the children they support. This masterclassopened the door to something truly extraordinary for the clubs and their young elite athletes, who live and breathe gymnastics, and we can see how well it was received. This was a really positive experience for coaches and gymnasts alike.

“We are proud to have supported this initiative, delivering a platform for meaningful inspiration, connection, and long-term impact.”