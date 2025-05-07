One year on: Blossom Home Care Dorset launches major recruitment drive

Marking the first anniversary of Blossom Home Care Dorset

Blossom Home Care Dorset is celebrating its first anniversary, marking a successful year of delivering premium home care services across Poole, Bournemouth, and Christchurch.

Founded by business partners Ben Bushell and Craig Godbold, the business has rapidly grown from its first client in 2024 to a thriving team of over 30 carers - and is now preparing for a major recruitment drive, with expansion into areas including Highcliffe, Ferndown and Wareham.

The duo brings a powerful blend of healthcare expertise and commercial acumen. Craig, a former NHS physio and clinical lead with over 15 years in health and social care, saw the need for a more personalised, proactive approach to home care. Ben, with a background as a board-level director in consumer goods and tech distribution, brings strategic business development skills and a passion for building strong, values-led teams.

“It’s been an incredible first year,” said Ben. “Now we’re focused on growing our care team so we can support even more people across the community, while continuing to deliver outstanding, relationship-led care that we’ve become known for.”

Blossom Home Care Dorset places a strong emphasis on reablement, reducing over 50% of clients care needs, helping them regain independence after hospital discharge or illness. Working closely with local healthcare professionals, physios, and community teams, the business is increasingly being recommended for its compassionate and flexible approach, with clients benefitting from unrushed visit times, creating companionship from a consistent care team.

Talking from personal experience, a client of Blossom Home Care has praised the team’s efforts: “I had spent three months in hospital in intensive therapy unit and a coma. Whilst I could walk and talk again when I was discharged, I was a long way from being fully physically recovered. Blossom Home Care enabled me and empowered me to become independent again. Their carers gently encouraged me to gradually regain the ability to fully self-care.”

Supporting the Local Community

Reflecting on their first year, Ben and Craig are proud of the relationships they've built across the local community.

Confirms Ben: “One of the things we’re most proud of is how embedded we’ve become in the local area. We’ve made a real effort to connect with local healthcare providers, colleges, businesses and organisations – not just to grow awareness of what we do, but to open people’s eyes to the rewarding careers available in care.”

The team has worked closely with Bournemouth & Poole College on employability programmes, giving talks to students and supporting initiatives that help people into meaningful roles after career breaks or redundancy.

“It’s been brilliant to show people how care can be different,” added Craig. “We’ve spoken to over 150 students and shown that care is a career to be proud of with great opportunities for progression, not just a ‘stop-gap’.”

Continues Ben: “As proud signatories of the Age-friendly pledge, we’re passionate about creating opportunities for carers of all ages. We have team members of all ages and each brings something unique to the role. For example, clients really value the experience and empathy that older carers often bring, while our younger team members bring fresh perspectives. We offer flexible hours to suit different lifestyles and that’s something we’ll continue to champion as we grow.”

Looking Ahead

As part of its ambitious growth plans to deliver exceptional care to a broader community, Blossom Home Care Dorset is expanding into new areas, including Highcliffe, Ferndown and Wareham, with recruitment a top priority for 2025 of over 20 new carers. The business is actively engaging with local job centres and adult learning teams to attract new talent and raise awareness of the benefits of working in home care – from competitive pay and bonuses to job satisfaction and flexibility.

This includes launching a Department of Work and Pensions - led mentoring circle, which provides structured support for job seekers, in addition to a BCP Skills and Learning programme, who offer practical skills and employability training.

Blossom Home Care is an award-winning nationwide franchise known for its high standards, personalised care plans, and commitment to reablement; helping individuals to regain both their confidence and independence. It is built on the promise of ensuring carers have the time to provide meaningful, unrushed support.

For more information or to arrange a consultation, please contact Blossom Home Care Dorset on 01202 082200 or visit blossomhomecare.co.uk/offices/poole-bournemouth/.