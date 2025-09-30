One Year On Since Two Magpies Acquired Hilton Macarons

Rucha Gogte, Pastry Chef and Michelle Wade, new product development manager at Two Magpies.

East Anglian bakery and cafe group, Two Magpies, is celebrating the one year anniversary of Hilton Macarons ownership and has revealed how much they’ve achieved in 52 weeks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following its acquisition by Two Magpies Bakery Group last year, Hilton Macrons has gone from strength to strength with new product launches and a location move.

“Since Hilton Macarons joined the Two Magpies family a year ago, we have really focused our efforts on new product development and growing the brand significantly,” explains Steve Magnall, owner of Hilton Macarons. “Hilton Macarons already had a loyal customer base nationwide, but we have increased this by adding 30 new flavours and introducing the brand into different markets such as the wedding industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suffolk-based Two Magpies also closed the brand’s production unit based in Framlingham and moved it next to the Two Magpies Bake School in Darsha to better utilise the new partnership and the team on site. This has given Hilton Macarons a bigger space to operate from, which has supported further growth.

Hilton Macarons

“Hilton Macarons is a perfect fit for Two Magpies and the acquisition has been lucrative for both brands as a result. Hilton Macarons has worked closely with our expert team to develop new, fun and exciting flavours, launched brand new products and achieved three more Great Taste Awards, giving it a total of 11!” adds Steve, “With the unit now based in Darsham next to the Two Magpies Bake School, we have also been able to launch a macaron masterclass, offering local baking enthusiasts the opportunity to learn the technical skills required to create handmade macarons.”

Two Magpies has further supported Hilton Macaron by enhancing its branding, creating corporate and promotional macarons for PR and company events, as well as linking with aligned businesses on collaborations. “This year has all been about expanding the product range and reaching new customers with exciting and innovative products such as our macaron ice cream sandwich and newly developed Christmas macaron wreath. There will be even more of that innovation in the year to come,” adds Steve.

Two Magpies Bakery Group purchased Hilton Macarons in 2024. Hilton Macarons produces award winning handmade macarons in Suffolk using only the finest ingredients. Its Italian meringue shells are made with free-range eggs, whilst its fillings are comprised of Belgian chocolate, all natural flavours, and contain nothing artificial. All its macarons are vegetarian and entirely gluten-free.