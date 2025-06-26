Open banking fintech Yaspa names Chris Lowe as CFO to accelerate growth trajectory

New Yaspa CFO Chris Lowe

Award-winning open banking fintech Yaspa has named Chris Lowe as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Award-winning open banking fintech Yaspa has named Chris Lowe as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Lowe brings more than a decade of experience to the position, with a proven record of helping growth-stage companies scale at speed via a blend of core finance leadership and strategic roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yaspa is an award-winning fintech providing instant payments and identity services, using open banking and AI to help iGaming platforms build trust through smarter payments. Headquartered in London, Yaspa works with partners in the UK and Ireland and across Europe.

Lowe, a qualified chartered accountant, has been working as fractional CFO for Yaspa since October 2024 through his position as Chief Strategy Officer at Irish finance consultancy Fitzgerald Power. He is now joining Yaspa full-time to help accelerate the company’s growth trajectory, with imminent plans to expand into new geographic regions and industry sectors.

Lowe’s expertise in financial modelling and fund raising has helped previous clients grow from start up, to scale up and beyond; his appointment comes as Yaspa enters a critical stage in its evolution.

'Significant impact'

Lowe said: “It’s a hugely exciting time to join Yaspa on its growth journey. I’m energised by companies at this stage, where things are moving fast and the market opportunity is clear with strong tailwinds. I thrive on bringing clarity to complexity through the numbers, helping to chart a confident course through dynamic conditions, and I’m looking forward to building closer relationships with the talented growing team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yaspa CEO James Neville said: “Chris has already made a significant impact during his time as fractional CFO, helping us sharpen our financial strategy as we prepare for our next phase of growth.

“His experience scaling fast-moving businesses and navigating complex financial environments makes him the ideal person to lead Yaspa’s finance function full-time. We’re delighted to have him on board as we expand into new markets and continue building a category-defining business.”