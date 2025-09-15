Opendoorz rolls out first wave of UK expansion

Opendoorz Directors: Caroline O'Connor, Cathy Dunbabin, Kate Harriott

The Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester is to host the Gloucestershire region launch on Thursday, 02 October 2025 – bringing values-based networking to more.

Opendoorz, the business networking organisation known for networking done differently, will launch its first wave of regional expansion in early October. Gloucestershire will see a new group go live at the newly refurbished Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester. The timing aligns perfectly with the hotel’s New Reign campaign, marking the start of a fresh era for professional networking in the Southwest.

Founded in Oxfordshire in 2011, Opendoorz has built a strong reputation as one of the most respected networking organisations in the UK. Its model flips traditional business networking on its head, putting shared values, quality relationships, peer-to-peer collaboration and strategic connections at the heart of everything it does.

The Gloucestershire launch creates Opendoorz’s fourth group in the county, strengthening collaboration opportunities across the network. With access to all groups included in membership, professionals gain both depth and breadth of connection. Each group is capped at just 20 members, striking the balance between a powerful regional reach and the close-knit relationships of a trusted home group.

“This launch is a milestone in our regional growth plans,” says Cathy Dunbabin, Founder and MD at Opendoorz. “Gloucestershire is now home to four thriving member groups - a strong testament to the growing appetite for networking with substance. We are only just getting started, as Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, and Surrey are next – with multiple new groups in the pipeline.”

The Kings Head Hotel, a Cirencester landmark with centuries of heritage, has recently undergone what it calls a quiet revolution. Its New Reign marketing campaign reflects its ambition to be a modern hub for community, connection and celebration. With its elegant yet relaxed spaces, the venue provides a natural home for the Opendoorz fresh approach to professional networking.

“The Kings Head is more than a venue. It’s the crown jewels of Cirencester and the perfect stage for a new era of business networking,” says Gemma Cubitt, Associate Director at Opendoorz. “We’re excited to bring professionals together in ways that are purposeful, collaborative and future focused.”

The wider Gloucestershire region will be led by a trio of Associate Directors; Gemma Cubitt, Neil Smith and Jim Gettings, who will jointly oversee growth, cross-group collaboration and member engagement. Attendees at the launch event can expect inspirational talks, high-quality networking and a showcase of how the Opendoorz approach delivers results that outlast the room.

For more information or to book your place, visit Opendoorz.biz