OpenHR: New book reveals need for human capital frameworks

In order to make the most of this new work paradigm and ensure all employees, regardless of their location or contract type, feel valued and appreciated, we need to shift our current HR focus and framework. This is the rallying cry of Jeremy Blain, multi-award-winning author and CEO of Performance Works International, and Dr. Rochelle Haynes, Global Speaker, Senior Lecturer and CEO of Crowd Potential, in their new book OpenHR: The Human Capital Framework for a Blended Workforce.

Even before the Covid-19 Pandemic catalysed a global questioning of our approach to work, seismic shifts were already taking place altering the composition of our workforce indefinitely. In 2023, the World Bank estimated there are as many as 435 million online gig workers across the world, which could be around 12.5% of the global workforce. When this is integrated with other forms of independent or contingent workers and permanent employees, it paints an illuminating picture of the rich diversity present in our emerging blended workforce.

OpenHR offers a comprehensive argument for the urgent necessity of fundamental people management transformation to embrace the blended workforce. Thoroughly investigated, the book is grounded in astute market analysis, their own research including social media sentiment analysis via MySocialPulse, interviews with industry-leading professionals and the latest industry white papers that have been circulated on the topic.

Blended Workforce

Firstly, the authors delve into the pain points and opportunities the blended workforce presents before diving into their complete OpenHR framework: The OpenHouse. The OpenHouse shows readers how they can reformulate their work including 4 principal rooms; rules, tools, skills and thrills. This framework encompasses technology, company culture, learning and development, wellbeing, performance management and more to ensure their workplace is inclusive and responsive to the requirements of the non-permanent employees on their team.

As the workforce evolves, HR frameworks need to progress with it, therefore the authors also provide strategies to measure success and effectiveness. By reframing their focus, HR teams can ensure every member of their team, however or wherever they choose to work, feels respected for their contribution and supported with a bespoke career roadmap.

From regulation and budget challenges to evolving employee requirements, the authors keenly recognise the unique pressures faced by the HR profession. However, with employees actively sharing both positive and negative experiences online, ignoring the detrimental impact of a solely permanent employee-focused HR strategy could prove damaging to hiring, engagement, and talent development prospects. Whilst transformation is not easy, it is a business necessity and can be achieved within the parameters of each firm’s unique context, as the authors demonstrate.

By embracing a new way of marshalling human capital and an evolved roadmap of how to engage with both permanent employees and open talent, organisations can build for the new workforce. OpenHR provides human resource and talent professionals with the ideal blueprint for unlocking the potential of this new working era via a future-fit, employee-focused open framework.

OpenHR is now available to buy from Amazon and other online bookstores.