OpenTable launches its first UK restaurant advisory board

OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant technology, has announced the formation of its first-ever UK Restaurant Advisory Board, bringing together some of the most influential names in the hospitality industry.

This newly established board aims to guide the company's strategic direction, offering expert insights and local knowledge to help restaurants thrive in a rapidly evolving market.

Meet the Board Members:

These four industry leaders bring decades of collective experience and a diverse range of perspectives to the table. Their expertise will help shape OpenTable’s innovation pipeline, ensuring that future developments reflect the needs and challenges of the UK hospitality sector.

“The deep industry expertise that this board brings will help deepen our impact in the UK, guide our innovation pipeline toward the features that restaurants most want and need, and inform our decision-making on agenda-setting issues. We are thrilled to have assembled this powerhouse group to work alongside our team,” said Laure Bornet, Vice President of EMEA at OpenTable.

The board's mission is to provide OpenTable’s leadership with valuable insights from the frontlines of the industry, enabling the company to better support its restaurant partners. As the hospitality sector continues to recover and adapt post-pandemic, the board will offer guidance on both product decisions and larger business strategies, ensuring that OpenTable remains an essential partner to restaurants across the UK.

What the Board Members Are Saying:

Jon Davis, CTO of The Ivy Collection, expressed his enthusiasm about joining the board: “As a longstanding OpenTable partner, I have seen their impressive efforts to support restaurants and the industry. Their insights have consistently enhanced our decision-making and operational efficiency, driven by a strong restaurant-first ethos. I’m excited to join OpenTable’s UK Advisory Board, contributing to their strategy and helping to address industry challenges with fellow panel members.”

Who Are the Board Members?

Alexis Gauthier , Chef Patron of Gauthier Soho, is known for revolutionising the culinary world with his pioneering plant-based and sustainable gastronomy. His multi-award-winning restaurant is a staple of London’s dining scene.

, Chef Patron of Gauthier Soho, is known for revolutionising the culinary world with his pioneering plant-based and sustainable gastronomy. His multi-award-winning restaurant is a staple of London’s dining scene. Jon Davis , CTO of The Ivy Collection, brings his extensive experience in restaurant and hotel technology to the board. He oversees operations for The Ivy Collection, Caprice Holdings, The Birley Clubs, and Bill's Restaurants, making him a key player in UK hospitality.

, CTO of The Ivy Collection, brings his extensive experience in restaurant and hotel technology to the board. He oversees operations for The Ivy Collection, Caprice Holdings, The Birley Clubs, and Bill's Restaurants, making him a key player in UK hospitality. Mandy Yin , Founder and Executive Chef of Sambal Shiok Laksa Bar, transformed her street food business into a renowned restaurant. She is celebrated for her unique blend of Malaysian flavours and entrepreneurial success.

, Founder and Executive Chef of Sambal Shiok Laksa Bar, transformed her street food business into a renowned restaurant. She is celebrated for her unique blend of Malaysian flavours and entrepreneurial success. Will Beckett, Co-Founder and CEO of Hawksmoor, has helped shape the steakhouse into one of the UK’s most respected restaurant brands. He has also played a crucial role in supporting the wider hospitality industry, being part of the Hospitality Sector Council, which was established to support the sector during the pandemic.

Looking Forward

The establishment of the UK Restaurant Advisory Board marks a significant milestone for OpenTable as it strengthens its commitment to the UK market. With the board’s collective knowledge, the company is well-positioned to continue innovating in ways that benefit both restaurants and diners alike.