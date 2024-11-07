Other Managers and Proprietors sector sees largest growth

In the West Midlands, the Other Managers and Proprietors sector is leading the way in economic growth, showcasing a remarkable total real growth of 19.8% since 2019.

Recognising the importance of identifying high-growth sectors for investment, the venture capital group Oxford Capital set out to analyse the region's economic landscape. To pinpoint the largest growing sectors, they examined various financial metrics across industries, including total real growth, mean annual pay increases, real wage increases, and the impact of the rising cost of living.

The Venture Capitalist Group Oxford Capital's analysis highlights several sectors that have experienced significant growth. The Other Managers and Proprietors sector, with a real growth increase of £7,152, saw a 7.6% rise in mean annual pay and a 6.0% boost in real wages in 2023 alone. These gains underscore the crucial role of leadership in driving business expansion and resilience.

The Health Professionals sector saw the highest pay increases last year

Following closely, theHealth Professionals sector in the West Midlands has shown substantial growth with a total real growth of 13.7% since 2019. This sector saw a total real growth of £5,018, exceeding the Caring Personal Service Occupations sector by 2.8 times, which totalled £1,768. The sector's growth is driven by a 10.8% increase in mean annual pay and a 9.2% rise in real wages in 2023, highlighting the growing demand for health services and professionals in the region.

Another significant contributor to the West Midlands' economic landscape is the Skilled Agricultural and Related Trades sector, which has experienced robust growth with a total real growth of 13.3% since 2019. This sector saw a total real growth of £3,155, surpassing the Caring, Leisure, and Other Service Occupations sector by 1.7 times, amounting to £1,833. The sector's growth is supported by a 4.8% increase in mean annual pay and a 3.1% rise in real wages in 2023, emphasising its role in the region's economic sustainability.

Elementary Occupations come in at 10th

While ranking lower in total real growth, Elementary Occupations in the West Midlands have still seen an increase of 10.7% since 2019. This sector saw a total real growth of £1,836. The sector's growth is bolstered by a 5.5% increase in mean annual pay and a 3.8% rise in real wages in 2023, highlighting its essential contribution to the region's economic infrastructure.