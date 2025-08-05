Out of the office and into the garden as former broker turns franchisee with Greensleeves Lawn Care

After more than two decades working in the fast-paced world of City broking, Dan Murfet has swapped the trading floor for turf care as he takes over the Greensleeves Surrey territory.

Officially launching last month, Dan has inherited a well-established customer base of around 600 clients – and he is ready to make his mark.

“I spent over 20 years in a high-pressure role behind a desk and, while it served me well, I reached a point where I just couldn’t see myself doing it for another two decades,” said Dan. “I wanted something completely different – something that would get me outdoors, meeting new people and having real, everyday conversations.”

Dan was introduced to Greensleeves by an old school friend, Sam Thwaites, who owns the franchise’s Clyde Coast territory. After a few conversations and some careful consideration, Dan realised the model ticked all the right boxes.

“What really appealed to me about Greensleeves was the self-employed aspect – the idea of building something for myself, having full control and being hands-on in driving its success. I wasn’t just after a new job – I wanted a business I could truly invest in and grow,” explained Dan.

With the previous owner having gradually stepped back from expanding the business in the run-up to retirement, Dan sees clear potential to build on solid foundations and take the territory to new heights. His top priority right now is delivering a smooth transition for customers.

“I want every client to feel completely confident that the service they know and trust isn’t going anywhere – in fact, they might even notice a few improvements. My goal is to build on what’s already been established and push the business forward, without disrupting what works.”

Dan says the support he has received from Greensleeves has made all the difference as he steps into a new industry. “The training has been incredibly thorough and professional – exactly what you need when starting something new. And the ongoing support has been fantastic. Business Development Manager Nick Hulm in particular has been brilliant – always there at the end of the phone when I’ve needed advice or guidance.”

Just a few weeks into his new role, Dan is already embracing the change and encourages others to consider following in his footsteps. “If you’re looking for a way out of the office and want something more rewarding, this kind of opportunity is definitely worth exploring. Running your own business, getting outside and becoming part of your local community – it’s only just begun for me, but I already know it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

Cheryl Harper, Managing Director of Greensleeves, added: “Dan is a fantastic addition to the Greensleeves network. His energy, professionalism and clear focus on delivering a great customer experience make him a perfect fit for our brand. He perfectly illustrates how our franchise offers a rewarding new career path for people looking to get out from behind closed doors and into the fresh air.

“We’re excited to see how he develops the Surrey territory and know he has the drive to take the business to new heights.”