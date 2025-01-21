'Outdated views on working from home will hit UK companies competitiveness'

Paul Baxter, CEO, The Green Insurer

Paul Baxter, CEO, The Green Insurer, said: “Recent comments by Lord Stuart Rose dismissing the effectiveness of working from home are not only outdated but also harmful to the UK’S economic competitiveness. The notion that “working from home is not working” ignores the significant benefits remote work brings to employees, businesses, the economy and the environment.

“Allowing people to work from home drives employee satisfaction and loyalty. Such flexible practices can give people back time to use either working more hours, or to spend with their families. This sentiment is backed up by recent research1 that we undertook that revealed that one in five employees said they would resign if their employer banned remote working, and a further 43% said they would push for a compromise.

“Lord Rose’s comments are rooted in a bygone era and fail to recognise the nuances of modern working life. For millions working from home is not just a preference, but a necessity, whether due to location, mobility challenges or personal circumstances. Insisting on outdated, rigid office practices risk alienating talented employees and undermining productivity. The modern workforce values flexibility, and companies that fail to adapt risk losing their competitive edge, especially in industries like IT where remote work is already the norm.

“Furthermore, with three in four of our survey’s respondents saying that their commutes involve driving a car, the impact of office working not only increase road congestion but is a disaster for the environment and global warming.

“Clearly, working from home is more difficult and not always feasible for all sectors, including healthcare, manufacturing, education and retail. Employees in these industries are often dependent on their cars to get to their place of work and indeed we launched our car insurance policies with environmentally conscientious drivers in mind, who need to use their car but want to limit their impact on the environment.

“I would urge Lord Rose and others to engage in modern working practices and to support people in working from home for the benefit of the economy. Such outdated, simplistic and superficial views have no place in our Upper House of Parliament, and I would welcome a debate with Lord Rose and others to explain the value that our dedicated team give to our business, the economy and the environment”.

The Green Insurer has launched car insurance policies that customers can buy direct from its website at www.thegreeninsurer.com and through leading price comparison websites. A customer’s Green Driving Score will be used to calculate their renewal premium and to offer discounts when they renew. Policies are linked to a mobile app, which monitors how customers drive.

Every mile driven by customers will be offset using a range of carbon offset projects which are assessed for their carbon and environmental effectiveness as well as the social impact on the people and communities where they are based.

All customer enquiries to The Green Insurer will be dealt with by humans based in the UK rather than chatbots or overseas call centres.

Up to 70 companies have partnered with The Green Insurer to offer rewards and discounts including ASDA, Tesco, Sainsbury’s Waitrose, Iceland and Morrisons plus retailers Clarks, Harvey Nichols, Halfords, Habitat and Waterstone’s as well as restaurant chains Zizzi, Ask Italian and Café Rouge. On a weekly supermarket shop of £200 a 6% discount would be worth more than £600 a year.

Independent and green offers include eco laundry capsules, eco clothing, refillable natural deodorant, sustainable sunglasses from Coral Eyewear and National Trust membership. The company plans to expand the number of rewards partners and is contacting companies who can also sign up on its website. It will also add other insurance partners in the future and potentially expand the types of policies it offers.