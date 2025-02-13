Over 90 apprenticeships up for grabs during National Apprenticeship Week

Severn Trent apprentices learning on the job

Severn Trent is encouraging anyone to apply for their apprenticeships during National Apprenticeship Week, no matter their age or stage of career, with just over four weeks left before the deadline closes.

Over 90 apprenticeships are available to anyone across the Midlands. Experience isn’t necessary as Severn Trent will provide full training and the company is looking for people who are open to learning new skills and bringing their own experiences and the right attitude to kickstart their careers at the business.

From HR to Project Management, there are a number of roles supporting Severn Trent’s business functions as well as a whole host of roles within our field-based teams, from a water network technician who looks after the huge network of underground pipes, to maintenance technicians who are responsible for maintaining equipment.

22 years on from starting a career as a postman, Antony Kent, 44, is trying his hand at something completely new as an apprentice at Severn Trent.

Leaving behind his 20-year career, Antony started as an Apprentice Assistant Water Network Technician in September 2023 at the age of 42. Not an easy decision to make, Antony decided he wanted something a bit more from his job: “I’m obviously a slightly more maturer apprentice, but that doesn’t mean I’m not as hungry.

“I had been looking at different opportunities before I came here, and wanted to have a go at something where I could get a qualification at the same time.”

Jade Pearson, New Talent Lead at Severn Trent, said: “It’s been great to see so many people interested in our apprenticeship scheme.

“Our apprentices have a real opportunity to make a difference in their work and bring new ideas and approaches to how we do things. Many of them have gone on to have successful careers within the business and we hope to see more flourish in the future.”

Severn Trent’s apprenticeship application window is open until 14th March, with apprentices starting in September 2025.