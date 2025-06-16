Over a third of Brits say financial limitations stop them from starting a business

Tell us your news

Whether it’s to escape the routine of the 9-5, or launch a new idea into reality, starting a business is a common goal amongst many, with a recent survey from small business credit card company, Capital on Tap, revealing that 61% of Brits have considered the jump into entrepreneurship. But what are some of the barriers currently facing those who want to take on a new career?

Capital on Tap surveyed 1,000 people across the UK to uncover what is standing in their way when it comes to becoming an entrepreneur and which industries garner the most inspiration.

The most common barriers stopping people from starting a business:

Rank Reason The percentage of people stating this as their business barrier 1 Lack of startup funds 36% 2 Fear of failure 29% 3 Not knowing where to start 24% 4 Uncertainty about profitability 23% 5 Afraid of leaving a stable income 22% = Lack of confidence or self-belief 22% 7 Concerns about economic instability 19% 8 Lack of a clear business idea 18% 9 Lack of market knowledge 17% 10 Lack of time 15%

The survey found that the most common barrier is a lack of start-up funds, with 36% of Brits claiming that financial limitations have prevented them from starting a business.

Just over one in five (22%) are worried that giving up a stable income from their job and switching to entrepreneurship will see them struggle financially.

Psychological reasons, such as a fear of failure (29%) and lack of self-belief (22%), were also both key as to why some may not pursue their ambitions.

And simply not knowing where to start is a common issue, with just under a quarter (24%) claiming a lack of direction or support when it comes to starting a business.

“While the idea of raising capital may seem daunting, there are a variety of ways to access funding, such as government-backed start-up loans, crowdfunding, and angel investors. Opening a dedicated business savings account is a smart first step - it helps you gradually build a start-up fund while keeping your finances organised and separate from personal expenses," said Hugh Acland, Chief Commercial Officer at Capital on Tap.

"Many accounts offer competitive interest rates, which can help your savings grow over time. Even small, regular deposits can add up and provide a crucial financial cushion when you’re ready to launch.

“Before leaving your current job, it is ideal to create an emergency fund that covers several months of your personal expenses that can act as a buffer during times of low or uncertain income. Alternatively, beginning your business as a side-hustle as a way to test the waters can be a less risky choice, with the option to make it your full-time job later down the line.

“Fear of failure is natural, but it is often rooted in unrealistic expectations. Starting with small, achievable goals is important in helping you remain motivated.

“If you’re feeling stuck, the best place to start is with a business plan - outline your idea, target audience, and how you’ll make money. Looking out for information and support through local workshops, online courses, or learning from other entrepreneurs will also help you to gain knowledge.”

All data was taken from a survey of 1,000 British adults. The survey was conducted in April 2025.