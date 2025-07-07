Paking Duck Reached 8 Figures in Revenue Without Outside Capital

Redefining packaging strategy for many brands available in Sephora and Ulta

Paking Duck, a modern packaging solutions company serving many of today’s fastest-growing consumer brands, has announced it has reached 8 figures in revenue within the first half of 2025, all without raising outside capital.

The milestone reflects a growing worldwide demand among direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands for packaging partners that go beyond manufacturing to deliver speed, flexibility, and brand-aligned execution.

With e-commerce packaging market expected to increase from USD 90.8 billion in 2025 to USD 272.77 billion by 2034, alongside the rising trend of #unboxing content on social media and growing sustainability concerns, brands are expected to provide packaging that are not only pretty and sturdy, but also eco-friendly and hassle-free.

“Our goal has always been to rethink the way modern brands approach packaging,” said Jason Wong, founder of Paking Duck. Once known as a 16-year-old affiliate blogger who made $250K in 10 days with the viral coloring book The Holy Meme Bible, Wong later transitioned into entrepreneurship, building several brands and companies including Doe Lashes, Pughaus, and now Paking Duck.

“Packaging is one of the first physical touchpoints a customer has with a product. When brands shift their perspective from seeing it as a cost to treating it as a strategy, it improves the entire customer experience. Many of our clients are experiencing repeat purchases, higher social engagement, and much fewer returns,” Wong said.

The company attributes its rapid growth to a few key strategies:

Customer-first production: With roots in brand building for ten years, the Paking Duck team brings an insider perspective to packaging needs, prioritizing flexibility, design sensibility, and margin awareness.

Content-led marketing: Rather than relying on traditional B2B sales methods, the company has built a strong inbound pipeline through short-form content across social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X, garnering millions of monthly views.

Technology and reinvestment: Revenue generated is being funneled back mainly into product development and innovation in operations, including AI tools to accelerate packaging design, quoting, and prototyping workflows.

With plans to launch internal design automation tools later this year, Paking Duck is focused on continuing to modernize an industry long overdue for innovation in user experience through software and technology advancement. The company also remains privately held and fully bootstrapped, with ongoing efforts to scale its reach across beauty, wellness, food, and other high-growth verticals.