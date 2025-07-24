Palatine backs ADVANCE®AI with Growth Credit Funding marking first Cambridge deal

Advance AI

Palatine has backed fast-growing software company ADVANCE®AI with funding from its pioneering Growth Credit Fund.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cambridge-based business offers AI-driven solutions to pharmaceutical companies to improve sales, offering real-time campaign analysis and continuous visibility of the quality of the conversations taking place between their field-based teams and HCPs

The deal marks Palatine’s first in the region and its sixth overall from its Growth Credit Fund, which launched in January 2024 to support maturing, high-growth companies in the UK regions which are seeing double-digit year-on-year revenue growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding will fuel ADVANCE®AI’s growth by building on its global pharma client base across North America, Japan, the EU, and the UK, accelerating execution of business strategy and scaling operations.

ADVANCE®AI has been awarded an Ecovadis Platinum rating, which means it sits in the top 1% of companies that report to and are assessed by Ecovadis - a global business sustainability rating provider with a network of more than 150k+ rated companies.

William Chappel, Managing Partner for Palatine Growth Credit, said: “ADVANCE®AI is an exceptional business growing at pace, which is a testament to its credentials within the pharmaceutical industry.

“As a fast-growing, regionally headquartered tech business, ADVANCE®AI is a seamless fit with the Growth Credit Fund’s mission to support ambitious businesses across the UK with tailored growth capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled to complete our first deal in Cambridge too with a well-backed company doing outstanding work in the AI space and with strong ESG credentials which align with our values. We look forward to hopefully expanding further into the region with future investments.”

Gary Page, CEO of ADVANCE®AI , added:“We are thrilled to have Palatine onboard as we look to accelerate our growth and global expansion. They have been a supportive investor throughout and given us a platform to continue our important work in the AI sector for pharmaceutical companies.”

The Palatine Growth Credit Fund supports companies in the cyber, fintech, SaaS, healthtech, medtech, AI and advanced manufacturing sectors in the burgeoning technology ecosystems of the North, Midlands, South West, and the South East.

The fund sits alongside sustainably driven investor Palatine’s established Buyout and Impact private equity funds.

Palatine was advised on the deal by Anna Robson and Kat Raanan at Shoosmiths.