Paramount Retail Group Acquires DB Food Group, Strengthening UK Farming and Championing Ethically Sourced Meat

DB Foods

Paramount Retail Group, a leading name in the UK retail sector, has acquired DB Food Group, one of the UK’s leading ethically sourced meat wholesalers with a £122 million turnover. DB Food Group has built a strong reputation as a trusted supplier of premium meat, recognised as pioneers of sustainable practices. This strategic acquisition reflects Paramount Retail Group’s long-term commitment to the UK food industry and reinforces its dedication to supporting British farmers.

To support the acquisition, Paramount Retail Group has established new entity, Paramount Food Group Limited. This new structure directly reflects their belief in the UK food sector and its impact on the economy, aiding the demand for sustainable and responsibly sourced meat. Paramount Food Group Limited provides the platform for investment, customer retention, operational integration and future expansion aligning with Paramount’s strategic plan to achieve in excess £200 million in revenue by the end of 2025.

DB Food Group are set to benefit from Paramount’s extensive operational expertise, investment capabilities, and strategic vision. With the addition of DB Food Group to the portfolio, Paramount Retail Group proves their commitment to building a resilient supply chain which supports both products and retailers.

Paul Taylor, Chairman of Paramount Retail Group, said: "Joining the Paramount portfolio allows DB Food Group to strengthen its offering while staying true to what customers value with the excellent quality and variety of produce available. We’re proud to support the UK food industry from farming to the high street, providing stability for many in the food industry, whilst we continue to back British brands.’’

Sunny Sharma, Executive Director of Paramount Retail Group, added: "DB Food Group is one of the leading meat wholesalers in the UK, championing British farming and ethical supply practices, with over 30 years expertise. We’re looking forward to assisting the growth of the company and the new opportunities this partnership unlocks, together. This acquisition reflects our shared vision to build a more transparent and more sustainable future for the food industry in Britain.’’