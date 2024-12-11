Paramount Retail Group Rescues 100-Year-Old British Business Bartoline

User (UGC) Submitted

Paramount Retail Group, a leading name in the UK retail sector, has acquired Bartoline, a trusted British brand in the DIY and decorating industry for over 100 years. The acquisition secures 90 jobs and ensures the future of a historic company which has become a cornerstone of British home improvement since it was established in 1876.

Known for its high-quality adhesives, fillers, and decorating products, Bartoline has long been a staple in DIY projects across the UK. Its integration into Paramount’s portfolio not only preserves its heritage but also positions the business for future growth, as Paramount brings its extensive operational expertise and investment capabilities to the table.

Paul Taylor, Chairman of Paramount Retail Group, said: "Bartoline has been a trusted partner in countless home improvement projects over the past century, with a heritage and reputation for quality that make it an excellent addition to our portfolio. We’re proud to secure its legacy and look forward to driving its future growth through innovation and sustainability."

The acquisition reflects Paramount’s strategy of preserving iconic British brands while driving innovation across its diverse portfolio. This latest move also reinforces Paramount’s growth, with the group’s revenue now exceeding £100 million.

Ravi Sharma, Executive Director of Paramount Retail Group, added: "Bartoline has tremendous potential. By combining its 100-year heritage with our resources and expertise, we aim to create innovative, sustainable solutions that resonate with today’s consumers. DIY is becoming more accessible than ever, and we’re excited to champion Bartoline’s role in empowering both seasoned professionals and first-time decorators."

As part of its strategic vision, Paramount Retail Group will focus on developing innovative, user-friendly, and sustainable products for Bartoline, catering to the growing demand for accessible DIY solutions. The approach will make home improvement easier for everyone, from seasoned DIYers to first-time decorators, while prioritising environmentally friendly materials and reducing waste. These efforts reflect Paramount’s commitment to preserving heritage brands while meeting the evolving needs of modern consumers.