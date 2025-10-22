Parkdean Resorts Cleans Up Coastline in Nationwide Great British Beach Clean

Parkdean Resorts' Great British Beach Clean at Cayton Bay, Yorkshire

Parkdean Resorts, the UK’s largest holiday park operator, is celebrating the completion of the Marine Conservation Society’s annual Great British Beach Clean, reporting another impressive turnout across its seaside locations. 150 volunteers from 35 Parkdean Resorts parks across England, Scotland and Wales collected almost 300kg of litter from UK coastlines.

The nationwide event saw thousands of volunteers across the UK flock to the shores to take part in the week-long costal clean up. Data from the Great British Beach Clean helps to further the vital conservation work of the Marine Conservation Society, the UK’s leading ocean membership charity.

Taking part in the beach clean for the eleventh consecutive year, Parkdean Resorts ensures its inland park locations and central offices also have the chance to participate by hosting a range of litter picking and canal path clean ups around the local communities.

Tim Scott, Head of Sustainability and Energy at Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’re proud to support the Marine Conservation Society’s annual Great British Beach Clean for another year and are grateful for every volunteer who worked with us to achieve these incredible results. Initiatives like this support our commitment to looking after all our parks and giving back to local communities. We will continue to work hard to keep our surrounding areas clean for the community and our holidaymakers.”

300kg of litter was collected by team members and volunteers

Clare Trotman, Beachwatch Officer at the Marine Conservation Society, said: “We’re so grateful to Parkdean Resorts and all the volunteers that got stuck in at our Great British Beach Clean this year. Removing litter from our beaches not only stops it becoming a threat to all our amazing marine life around the UK, like seals, seabirds and seahorses, but recording the data on what’s found helps us to inform policy makers and stop it getting there in the first place.”

Parkdean Resorts’ 65 unique parks across the UK are home to over 3,500 acres of land including forests, peatbogs, rivers, beaches, and headlands in some of the UK’s finest beauty spots. The company is committed to caring for its people, parks, and planet to create a positive environmental impact on nature and resources, and to acting responsibly for the long-term sustainability of its business.