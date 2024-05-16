Parkdean Resorts is investing in expansions and improvements at its site as the holiday industry booms

Holiday park operator Parkdean Resorts is making the most of a boom in holiday booking and recruiting 6,000 people to work across its UK sites this summer.

Parkdean boasts 66 holiday parks in popular locations and is under way with a massive facelift at many of the venues. The huge recruitment drive comes hot on the heels of the company announcing an investment of more than £34m in its parks for 2024.

That includes refurbishing more than 1,500 holiday homes, adding new caravans and introducing new food and drinks attractions. The move has been “prompted by strong bookings for 2024”. It is hiring a wide range of roles including cleaners, bar staff and waiters, maintenance assistants, lifeguards, security officers, chefs and kitchen assistants.

Steve Richards, CEO of Parkdean Resorts, said: “We’re always looking to invest in the guest experience at our parks. 59 per cent of our customers rebook with us, and continuing to enhance our parks will help bring people back year after year. We create rewarding jobs in the community which can turn into life-long careers in hospitality, and our staff engagement score of 83 per cent, which is well above the sector average, shows our teams are happy. 2024 promises to be another busy year, so there’s no better time to join our brilliant team who do so much to help our guests make lasting memories with their families.”

A spokesperson added that the holiday parks in Yorkshire were among those receiving the facelift: “Parkdean Resorts employs almost 500 people in peak season in East Riding. Between them, Cayton Bay near Scarborough, Barmston Beach and Skipsea Sands, near Bridlington, and Withernsea Sands, welcomed almost 140,000 holidaymakers last year, a 2 per cent increase on 2022, marking one of the busiest years on record.

“100 caravans are being refurbished and seven new caravans added to parks in the county to improve accommodation options for holidaymakers. Guests at Skipsea Sands will also be able to take advantage of a brand new pool area and adult gaming refurbishment. Parkdean Resorts employs more than 8,000 people across the UK, and last year welcomed more than three million holidaymakers to its 66 parks in some of the UK’s finest beauty spots.”

Parkdean Resorts employs more than 8,000 people across the UK, and last year welcomed more than 3 million holidaymakers to its 66 parks in some of the UK’s finest beauty spots. The company won three Gold Awards at the British Travel Awards - Best Company for UK Family Holidays, Best Company for UK Parks and Lodges Holidays, and Best Company for UK Short Breaks – the second straight year it had picked up all three awards. Nineteen parks received official ‘Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice’ recognition from the world’s largest travel guidance platform in 2023. The company also recorded excellent 2023 end-of-year feedback scores of 4.1/5 on Google, 4.3/5 on Facebook and 4/5 on TripAdvisor, while 82% of people who visited Parkdean Resorts would recommend the company, and 80% believe the company offers value for money.

