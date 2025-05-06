Peugeot lights the world's first photoshoot powered by nature with images set to be displayed at Saatchi Gallery

Collaborating with Dutch research and design studio Nova Innova*, PEUGEOT harnessed energy from plants, soil, and water to light the night shoot of its all-electric new PEUGEOT E-5008. The innovative shoot comes as research by the brand found that 58% of UK drivers say it’s important for brands to prioritise future technology.

Utilising technology developed by award-winning bio-design studio Nova Innova, PEUGEOT powered batteries for lighting the shoot using energy drawn from plants, water, and organic matter. Additional brightness was provided by a ‘living light module’, which harnesses power directly from plants to generate and store electricity. The photoshoot imagery will form part of an exhibition at Saatchi Gallery, London in June.

PEUGEOT used 30 microbial fuel cells to generate the electricity for the photoshoot; ten of these cells were powered by organic waste from just 11 individual plants, while a further ten were powered using a combination of 188 litres of mud and 94 litres of water. The final ten cells were powered by 60 litres of mud and two litres of used coffee grounds.

When plants photosynthesise, they produce excess organic compounds as waste, which are released into the soil where they live. Exoelectrogenic bacteria digest this organic waste and release electrons. A microbial fuel cell buried in the soil captures these electrons, which are connected to batteries that are continuously charged. These batteries were used to supplement the living light module for the photoshoot.

The unique PEUGEOT photoshoot, carried out by a specialist photographer, George Williams, produced a suite of images highlighting the sleek profile of the electric E-5008 SUV model. The photography showcases the new PEUGEOT E-5008’s sharp design and highlights the brand’s iconic three-claw light signature.

The photoshoot demonstrates an innovative approach to adopting sustainable practices. PEUGEOT’s ‘Powered by Nature’ photoshoot comes as research by the brand found that 70% of UK drivers say sustainability is a leading influence in their purchasing decisions, with 55% saying they are more likely to buy from a brand that prioritises sustainability and sustainable technology.

Used as the focus for the photoshoot, the new E-5008 is made in the group’s manufacturing facility in Sochaux, which produces one-third of its power demands from solar panels on the roof, and benefits from a range of up to 414 miles (WLTP Combined Cycle) from a single charge. PEUGEOT, along with its parent company, is working towards becoming carbon net zero by 2038, with a reduction in its carbon footprint of 50% by 2030.

Nicola Dobson, Managing Director PEUGEOT UK, said: “The world’s first photoshoot powered by plant energy with the new E-5008 showcases PEUGEOT’s commitment to innovation and adoption of new technology. We have the widest electric lineup of any European manufacturer with 12 electric vehicles, all covered by the 8-year PEUGEOT Allure Care. This technology shows what is possible when we look for new solutions beyond the accepted norms, and exemplifies PEUGEOT’s commitment to drive progress through pleasure to create a better world.”

Ermi van Oers, CEO Nova Innova, said: “This first-of-its-kind shoot was a great and unique way to demonstrate what is possible with our technology and if we work more collaboratively with nature. We hope that this technology can be scaled and become part of our energy mix to help power more aspects of our lives in the future, including household appliances and elements of our vehicles. PEUGEOT is committed to finding innovative and sustainable solutions, making it the perfect partner for such a project, and it has been great to work with them to bring our technology to a wider audience.”

PEUGEOT is committed to electrification and offers the PEUGEOT Allure Care†, comprehensive cover for crucial components such as the electric motor, charging system, powertrain, and various electrical and mechanical parts for up to 8 years or 100,000 miles (whichever occurs first).

You can find out more here. To see how PEUGEOT created the first shoot powered by nature watch video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZ0ZLSjqww8

1 . Contributed PEUGEOT has released images from the world’s first photoshoot powered entirely by plants, soil, and water that will form part of an art exhibition in Saatchi Gallery, London. Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed PEUGEOT has released images from the world’s first photoshoot powered entirely by plants, soil, and water that will form part of an art exhibition in Saatchi Gallery, London. Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed PEUGEOT has released images from the world’s first photoshoot powered entirely by plants, soil, and water that will form part of an art exhibition in Saatchi Gallery, London. Photo: Submitted Share