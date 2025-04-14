Philippe Vignon appointed Managing Director of Glion Institute of Higher Education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glion Institute of Higher Education has announced the appointment of Philippe Vignon as its new Managing Director.

Founded in 1962, Glion is a prestigious Swiss institution recognised globally for its excellence in hospitality management and luxury education. With its rich heritage, commitment to excellence and industry connections, Glion has become a benchmark in the academic world – shaping generations of leaders who elevate the hospitality, tourism, and luxury industries worldwide.

The appointment of Philippe, who takes up his position on June 16, is a strategic decision to reinforce Glion’s identity as a Swiss-born global brand, and to accelerate its next phase of development, innovation, and influence.

A profile in perfect harmony with Glion’s vision

With over 30 years of experience at the helm of major international organisations in sectors ranging from tourism and aviation to digital media and education, Philippe brings a rare combination of strategic insight, cross-cultural leadership, and operational excellence. His career has been defined by transformative initiatives, business growth, and the ability to position brands as leaders in their respective domains.

Philippe’s career highlights include:

CEO, Geneva Tourism and Conventions: Transformed the institution into a high-performing Destination Marketing Organisation, leading to a 10% increase in regional tourism spending over four years.

CEO, Edipresse Digital – Edipresse Group: Designed and executed a comprehensive digital strategy across more than 50 websites, accelerating the group's transition to digital media.

General Manager Commercial Switzerland, Italy, Germany & Eastern Europe, easyJet: Oversaw the airline’s most profitable bases, spearheaded the launch of easyJet in Geneva, and delivered 1.5 million new passengers within 18 months.

L’Oréal Suisse SA: Advanced from Brand Manager to National Sales & Marketing Director, showcasing strong capabilities in brand development, team leadership, and commercial strategy.

His expertise also extends to several strategic advisory and board positions. He is a member of the Advisory Committee of the Doyof Al Rahman Program (Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia), and acts as a board advisor to Cabanner, a digital platform reinventing sustainable and exclusive travel, and to Sky2Share, a Swiss aviation initiative promoting eco-conscious private jet sharing. He is also an independent board member of the Hôtel des Horlogers, an innovative sustainable luxury property developed by Audemars Piguet in the Vallée de Joux.

Leading with purpose

Philippe’s extensive international background, his ability to align stakeholders across cultures, and his deep understanding of both business and education make him the ideal leader to further Glion’s mission. He will oversee Glion’s campuses in Switzerland and the UK, forge strategic partnerships with key players in hospitality, tourism, and luxury, and enhance the student experience through innovation and operational excellence.

In addition, he will be tasked with spearheading Glion’s global expansion ambition, identifying new growth markets, fostering institutional collaborations, and scaling Glion’s influence in regions where excellence in hospitality education is in growing demand.

Philippe Vignon commented: “Joining Glion means embracing a mission that transcends education – it’s about shaping the future of a vital global industry. Glion represents Swiss excellence, service refinement, and intellectual elegance. I am honoured to lead this prestigious institution and determined to elevate its global relevance and impact in a changing world.”

Pierre Salles, Chair of the Glion Governing Board, stated: “Philippe Vignon is a leader of vision and execution. His ability to transform and uplift organisations aligns perfectly with Glion’s DNA. We are confident he will reinforce Glion’s academic excellence while expanding its global footprint.”

Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education, added: “Philippe brings a rare blend of strategic clarity, operational experience, and human leadership. He fully understands the positioning of a Swiss heritage brand like Glion and will guide its expansion with authenticity and ambition. His appointment marks a decisive step in our mission to educate the future leaders of hospitality and luxury.”

Glion ranks number six among the world’s top higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management in the 2025 QS World University Rankings by Subject. It also holds number three globally in employer reputation, highlighting its strong industry recognition and ability to meet employer expectations. Part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education, Glion is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).