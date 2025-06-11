PhixFlow and Kiira Consulting join forces to make business transformation a breeze for Southern Africa

PhixFlow and Kiira Partnership

PhixFlow, the all-in-one low-code data and application development platform, is thrilled to officially welcome Kiira Consulting as our newest strategic partner. Kiira Consulting, a Microsoft Dynamics AX Gold partner based in South Africa, brings deep expertise in ERP transformation and a passion for helping businesses get the most out of their technology investments.

This partnership is about more than just technology - it’s about making complex business change less painful and more productive. By combining Kiira Consulting’s proven track record in Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementations with PhixFlow’s powerful platform, we’re giving organisations across South Africa, Namibia, and Zambia a smarter, faster way to tackle data migration, integration, and business process automation.

“We are delighted to partner with PhixFlow,” said Zakithi Mokuoane, Co-founder of Kiira Consulting. “Our mission is to deliver ERP solutions that actually work for our customers. PhixFlow’s flexibility lets us go beyond the basics, supporting everything from rapid data migration to building business apps that make day-to-day operations smoother. With PhixFlow, we can deliver real transformation, not just another IT project.”

“We are excited to welcome Kiira Consulting to our partner program,” said Gary Smith, VP Partners and Customer Engagement. “Partnering with Kiira Consulting is a win for businesses across Southern Africa who are tired of clunky processes and disconnected systems. Together, we’re making it easier for organisations to build and adapt the business applications they actually need, without months of waiting or mountains of code. With Kiira’s local expertise and our platform, customers can finally take control of their operations and get back to what matters: growing their business and delighting their customers.”

About Kiira Consulting

Kiira Consulting is a specialist Microsoft D365 for Finance and Operations consulting house, founded in 2016 to change the way ERP projects are delivered. As a Microsoft Gold partner, Kiira Consulting offers:

Business process design and re-engineering

Solution design implementation, including custom development and integrations to other systems

Training and Support

Solution upgrades

To learn more about Kiira Consulting, please visit: https://kiiraconsulting.com/

About PhixFlow

PhixFlow is the all-in-one low-code data and application development platform built for businesses that want to leave chaos behind and get back to what matters. We help teams in telecoms and utilities banish clunky processes, automate the fiddly stuff, and finally get a clear view of their revenue operations with no jargon and no drama, just results.

With PhixFlow, you can:

Build and adapt business apps in weeks, not months, without writing a single line of code.

Automate critical revenue processes like billing, order fulfilment, and collections, so your team spends less time firefighting and more time innovating.

Bring all your data together, ensuring accuracy and consistency, and turn those numbers into actionable insights with real-time dashboards.

Stay agile: our platform flexes with your business, letting you tweak workflows and solutions as your needs change.

We’re not another generic software vendor. We know revenue operations can be a headache, so we built PhixFlow to make it less painful and a lot more productive. Whether you’re fixing data quality, automating billing, or building a complete asset management system, PhixFlow lets you do more with less.

Ready to make your revenue operations work as hard as you do? Let’s fix that mess together.

To learn more about PhixFlow, please visit: https://phixflow.com