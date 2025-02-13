Physicist-turned-business owner named ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the 2025 Business Brilliance Awards

Dr Serge Santos

Renowned business leader and investor Dr Serge Santos has been awarded ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the prestigious Business Brilliance Awards 2025.

An annual event, the Business Brilliance Awards celebrates excellence across all types of businesses around the world, while recognising both individuals that champion innovation, creativity and impact beyond the industry standard.

Serge’s journey began in physics, where he earnt a PhD in Computational Chemistry alongside multiple degrees in finance and physics, including a master’s in finance from the London Business School. After academia, he spent over a decade gaining experience in investment banking, hedge funds, and strategic consulting - refining his financial acumen before making the transition into entrepreneurship.

Leveraging this expertise, Serge founded his first financial services company in 2014, which he successfully exited in a multi-million-pound deal within three years. He then acquired an industrial business in late 2017, which has experienced remarkable growth under his leadership - doubling its annual turnover despite the disruptions of the COVID-19 lockdown.

With a passion for innovation and sustainable business growth, Serge launched a fintech lending platform in 2021 to empower UK SMEs with tailored financial solutions. Reaching break-even within a year, the company reflects his commitment to building scalable ventures with meaningful impact. Since its inception, the platform has deployed over £8 million in loans and facilitated the funding of more than £18 million in invoices, providing SMEs with crucial financial support in challenging economic conditions.

In being recognised for his outstanding achievements in business and his innovative application of scientific principles to entrepreneurship, winning the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award cements Serge’s reputation as a leader redefining business strategy and investment.

Serge confirmed: “Over the years, my teams and I have faced many challenges, but by coming together and contributing our ideas, we overcame them. This demonstrates one simple truth: alone, we can do so little, but together, we can achieve so much.

“I am delighted to have won the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award but would like to dedicate it to my outstanding teams at Funding Alternative Group and Compressed Air Centre, whose commitment has been the driving force behind our successes.”

Looking ahead, Serge actively seeks to be involved in a new business venture to offer an aspiring entrepreneur or team with innovative ideas a combination of investment and hands-on involvement.