'Pick n’ Mix' incentives: West Midlands hotel launches new scheme to support local businesses

Park Hall offers six adaptable meeting rooms and dedicated spaces for team-building activities.

A Grade II-listed Georgian hotel in Wolverhampton has launched an incentive scheme, offering corporate rewards worth up to £329 for businesses booking events in 2025. The initiative enhances its corporate offerings with added value and bespoke catering options.

With a capacity for up to 550 delegates, Park Hall Hotel and Spa offers versatile spaces for meetings, conferences and other business functions. Its latest Pick 'n' Mix package allows conference organisers to customise their experience by selecting elements tailored to their event – including options such as bedroom upgrades, free syndicate rooms, private dining and more.

The package has been designed as a way of offering a cost-effective and adaptable events solution to businesses looking for a variety of corporate options.

The hotel's conference facilities are available with day delegate and 24-hour delegate packages, all of which include complimentary Wi-Fi and car parking. Conveniently located near the M5 and M6 motorways, it also provides easy access to Birmingham and surrounding areas.

The Pick n' Mix offer is available exclusively to new bookings made before August 31. The scheme also offers complimentary options based on booking value – providing added benefits to corporate reservations.

For bookings over £1,000, organisers can choose one ‘sweet treat,’ such as an afternoon tea break, fresh smoothies, bacon rolls or a complimentary syndicate room for breakout sessions. While events exceeding £5,000 can include two incentives for added flexibility.

Vinit Vadhawker, General Manager at Park Hall, said: "We know that planning a successful corporate event involves a lot of moving parts, and we want to make that process easier while offering a personalised service. Our 'Pick n' Mix' offer gives organisers the flexibility to choose what best suits their event. It's our way of giving businesses a little extra support so they can focus on what matters most – delivering a successful event."

In addition to its vast spaces for larger corporate events, in areas such as the Ballroom and Orangery that overlook landscaped gardens, the hotel can also provide room layouts for smaller groups.

The adjoining Park Grill restaurant offers private dining to corporate groups. The diverse menu features authentic Indian cuisine, including traditional dishes, vegetarian options, and light bites.

For further information about the hotel’s event facilities, visit https://www.parkhallhotelandspa.co.uk/conference-venue-wolverhampton/.

To make a booking, contact [email protected].